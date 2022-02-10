Save Max Group of Companies Makes Employees & Realtors® Owners of the Company

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Max, a holding corporation which owns and manages the Save Max Group’s franchise business spread all over Canada with 56 franchisees, 650 Realtors® and 100+ employees, proudly announces the launch of a new member shareholding program. Save Max is offering all its group Realtors® and employees to participate in the development and growth of the platform by making them the stakeholders in the company. The settlement and delivery of the new shares to be issued is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Raman Dua, CEO of Save Max Group talking to media said that, “The employee shareholder program is the first step towards our larger goal of an initial public offering. Save Max will be going public in next 6-12 months and this is a unique opportunity for all of the existing Realtors® and employees who have been working with the company and contributing towards the growth of the company to become an owner and benefit before the company gets listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.”

This initiative is part of the company’s policy of developing an employee shareholding program. Mr. Dua also mentioned that with this program, he wishes to involve all employees even more closely in the group’s development, by offering them the possibility of subscribing to the shares of Save Max. “While CEOs strive to maximise earnings and return value to shareholders, the best-run businesses go above and beyond. These businesses prioritise the needs of their customers and make investments in their employees and communities. In the end, it is the most promising method to create long-term wealth. Save Max’s transformation into a public corporation will be a huge moment in the company’s history. The commitments from the entire team show that they believe in our company and the future of real estate.” added Mr. Dua.

Mr. Kapil Kalra, CFO, Save Max said, “The company has decided to issue 3 million equity shares to its own Realtors® and employees. We are about to conclude our first round of equity share issuance where in all Save Max employees, Realtors®, and associates will have an opportunity to own the stock at pre-IPO value. The capital raised will be used towards the aggressive expansion plans for Save Max and will fuel exponential targeted growth with a sales volume of over $100 billion and brand presence in 11 countries in the next 5 years.”

Save Max has kept its “People First” approach in the forefront by giving all its employees an opportunity to benefit from the shareholding program as per the guidelines and criteria set by the company.

About Save Max:

Save Max and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 is one of the fastest growing profit-making companies in Canada. Till date, Save Max has a proven track record of C$ 7+ billion sales volume with 11,000+ transactions in past 11 years. Save Max has revolutionized the industry standards in real estate and is currently operating with a strong & professional team of 650+ Real Estate Agents, 56 franchisees across Canada & India. Save Max is working towards expanding its base internationally and has registered its trademark in 11+ countries including India, Australia and U.S.A.

