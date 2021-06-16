Save Max Inc. Steps into Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Max Real Estate Inc, held the grand opening of its 41st franchise in Cambridge, Save Max Grand last weekend Saturday, June 5th. The Broker of Record RJ Shahi is very excited about his new franchise and its presence in Cambridge. The virtual event celebrated their first major office outside of the GTA in Ontario and will be the first landmark of their country-wide success and network span. With many people in attendance including fellow franchise owners, Save Max CEO, Raman Dua, MP of Cambridge, Brian May, Councillor Jan Liggett, and the Mayor of Cambridge, Kathryn McGarry, the event was a huge success. Kamal Tomar, Director of Franchise Operations & Hiring and councillor Jan Liggett discussed the future goals for the franchise and its positive impact on the City of Cambridge. Tomar says, “With Save Max being a fairly young company, we hope the opening of this franchise will help to create new opportunities for the youth in Cambridge and that it paves a path for Micro-Entrepreneurs and Save Max International to work together.” The Mayor, MP and the other Cambridge dignitaries wished RJ Shahi and Save Max Grand growing success. Belinda Karahalios, MPP, gave “sincere congratulations and well wishes to the entire Save Max team on setting up here in Cambridge.”

In past years, Save Max has focused on growing within the GTA and has worked with the city of Brampton and Mississauga. Last year, Save Max sponsored the Brampton Soccer Centre and was given the first-ever public naming rights agreement and the Save Max Sports Centre was born. In addition, Save Max also pledged 2.5 million dollars in support of Trillium Health Partners (THP) to support the redevelopment and expansion. The new Cambridge office will be the first step towards expanding out of the GTA.

Growing Success

Since opening their first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 and achieving $100 million in sales volume within 16 months of inception, Save Max has now achieved +5.2 billion sales volume and +10,000 transactions. Save Max continues to strive to stay true to its belief to offer exceptional real estate to all its valued clients.

Save Max is looking to take their recipe for success and continue to expand. With licensing in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, India, the Philippines, United States, China and more, they have all the resources they need to take their company global. With real estate being one of the largest and growing industries in Canada, there are a lot of individuals looking to get involved in any way they can. However, many people believe the first step to get involved is to achieve a Real Estate License. With educational and licensing requirements needed first, Save Max realizes this may turn people away from getting started. Therefore, they came up with the FOCO (Franchise Owned & Corporate Operated) model. This allows those without a real estate or broker license to own a franchise. The franchise will operate just like any other real estate franchise with Realtors ® and Brokers working and you operating as an owner, contributing toward the business development of the franchise. Save Max will provide franchisees with one-on-one support with marketing, training your team, managing administrative tasks and everything in between.

Save Max is not just a team of real estate agents, it is a team of entrepreneurs. Whether you are a new or experienced agent, an investor, or someone who is looking to list or sell, Save Max Inc and Save Max Grand is excited to work with you. What started as a small company with a big dream, has transformed into a big company with an even bigger dream. This is just the beginning.

About Save Max

Save Max has been in the real estate business since 2010 and has grown ever since. They now have a team of 400+ realtors and 41 operational franchises in Ontario and a few in Alberta. Save Max was born out of a vision. A vision to change the concept of selling real estate. With their innovative model, Save Max wants to provide the best service at an affordable price. They introduced the “list your home for $999 model” that supports their promise to deliver one-of-a-kind full brokerage services for as low as $999- regardless of the value of the home.

To learn more about Save Max or the FOCO model, visit www.savemax.ca or call Kamal Tomar, Director of Franchise Operations & Hiring at +1 416 333 8747

