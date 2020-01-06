SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2019 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Monday, January 6, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2019 year-end financial results after market close on January 22, 2020. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place January 23, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.NOVAGOLD Contact:Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate CommunicationsJason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
