SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after market close on April 1, 2020. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place April 2, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see  https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.NOVAGOLD Contact:Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate CommunicationsJason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
