Savour the Essence of Haida Gwaii: Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures and Raincoast Breads Forge Culinary Alliance

SANDSPIT, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures is delighted to unveil a partnership with Raincoast Breads, introducing a unique dining experience that complements their kayaking adventures through the mystical realms of Haida Gwaii.

A remote archipelago off the northern coast of British Columbia, Haida Gwaii is renowned for its ecological diversity and rich cultural heritage. The islands are home to a unique array of flora and fauna, with at least 39 distinct subspecies that are not found anywhere else on the planet. Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures has long provided immersive guided sea kayaking tours through the stunning Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site, offering participants the chance to connect deeply with the area’s natural beauty and significant cultural landmarks.

Ranging from relaxed five-day getaways to more challenging 8- and 15-day adventures, Kingfisher’s Gwaii Haanas kayak tours are tailored to suit various levels of kayaking experience. Each expedition is thoughtfully designed to navigate through the unparalleled natural splendor of Gwaii Haanas, showcasing its prolific wildlife, lush moss-covered rainforests, the soothing hot springs of Gandll K’in Gwaa.yaay, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site at SGang Gwaay. With so much to offer, Gwaii Haanas is a must-visit destination for kayakers from across the globe.

In a move to enrich the adventurous and spiritual journey through Gwaii Haanas, Kingfisher has joined forces with Raincoast Breads to culminate each expedition with a gastronomic experience reflective of the region’s pristine beauty. As the first Canadian restaurant granted the authority to forage and serve wild ingredients, Raincoast Breads introduces a hyper-local, seasonally inspired dinner tasting menu that embodies the essence of North Oceanic cuisine. This partnership, included with all of Kingfisher’s Gwaii Haanas kayak tours, ensures that each adventurer’s experience concludes with a celebration of local flavors, from the forest to the sea.

The owner of Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures, Andrew Jones, expressed, “Our collaboration with Raincoast Breads underscores our dedication to offering a unique and immersive Haida Gwaii experience. It affords our guests not only the chance to explore one of the planet’s most unspoiled corners but to savor its very essence. The feedback from our guests has been nothing but positive, with many acclaiming their Raincoast meal as the finest they’ve ever enjoyed.”

Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures warmly invites you to embark on an adventure of discovery, where the untamed allure of Haida Gwaii is paralleled only by the exquisite culinary delights that mark the conclusion of your journey. With 2024 tours already filling up, adventurers are urged to book their spot soon to explore this kayaking jewel, where each paddle stroke and bite encapsulates the vibrant, wild spirit of Haida Gwaii.

For additional information on Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures’ Gwaii Haanas kayak tours and the unparalleled dining experience with Raincoast Breads, please visit Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures and Raincoast Breads.

