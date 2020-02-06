SBD Capital Corp Announces That the Acquisition of Drip Beverages Has Been Terminated

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SBD Capital Corp. (CSE:SBD), (The “Company” or “SBD”) announces that the acquisition of Drip Beverages, originally announced on September 19, 2019, has been terminated effective January 31, 2020. It was determined the financing requirements were not achievable to proceed with the transaction.

On behalf of SBD Capital Corp.

John Dyer, CFO

