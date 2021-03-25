SC: Carbon Tax is Constitutional

CBJ — In a split decision, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal carbon price is constitutional.

The ruling by the nation’s highest court upholds an essential aspect of the federal Liberal government’s climate-change mandate, which includes a plan to cut carbon emissions by about 30% over the next 10 years.

In a written statement, Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that climate change is a real and present danger and it’s time to address the environmental problem.

In appearing before the Supreme Court, it was the government’s task to prove that carbon emissions are a national concern. Otherwise, the responsibility of cutting emissions would have been left to the individual provinces. The problem is that some provinces would likely invoke far stricter policies than others and air pollution knows no boundaries. It would also create many issues in terms of inter-provincial business trading. The federal government argued that there should be the same rules and regulations in place for all 10 provinces and three territories.

The majority of the court found the federal government successfully argued its point.

Canada implemented the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act in 2019, setting a minimum price on carbon emissions in provinces that don’t have equivalent provincial prices, a law that was challenged by Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta.

