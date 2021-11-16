ScalePad Acquires Backup Monitoring Solution, Backup Radar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScalePad, developer of a SaaS platform for asset management and automation announced today that it has acquired Backup Radar, an end-to-end automation platform for backup monitoring, reporting, and compliance. Both of these solutions provide IT service providers and their clients with the ability to achieve better technology outcomes through data-driven insights, automation, and scalability.

Founded in 2015 by Patrick Leonard, today Backup Radar has nearly 1,000 MSP partners monitoring over 375,000 backups daily, protecting more than 23,000 client organizations around the world.

“I am thrilled that Backup Radar partners and employees are joining ScalePad,” said Patrick Leonard, Backup Radar founder and former chief executive officer. Both companies were founded by industry veterans who created purpose-built solutions to solve challenges faced by IT service providers worldwide. “With ScalePad’s veteran leadership and hyper-focus on IT service providers, the combined organization will provide Backup Radar with the tools needed to continually impress partners and their clients.”

“The team at Integrity Growth Partners [IGP] was happy to help fund this strategic acquisition for ScalePad,” stated Doyl Burkett, managing partner and founder at IGP, who led ScalePad’s first round of external funding in July 2021. “We see a tremendous opportunity in the MSP market and Backup Radar was a natural fit with ScalePad’s people, partners and platform. We look forward to working with Dan and his team on future acquisitions that will strengthen their position as a leading technology provider for MSPs worldwide.”

“We are excited to welcome Backup Radar employees and partners to ScalePad,” said Wensley. “While we share hundreds of partners globally, our plan is to leverage our combined resources to deliver increased value and enhanced services to all partners and both platforms while maintaining each products’ independence in the market. Both companies share the same vision and DNA, making the addition of Backup Radar to ScalePad a perfect fit.”

About Backup Radar

Backup Radar is a global leader in backup monitoring, reporting, and compliance. Our innovative end-to-end automation solution helps reduce your risk of data loss with clear notifications of backup statuses, failures, and gaps. It drives business and process efficiency so you can allocate time to more profitable and rewarding projects. With greater visibility across all your backup platforms our partners have the opportunity to increase long term planning and optimize remediation. For more information visit www.backupradar.com .

About ScalePad

ScalePad equips IT service providers with data-driven insights to create a better technology experience for their clients. Through ScalePad’s platform, partners can measure and monitor their clients’ digital maturity to expose risk and identify service improvement opportunities. Automated risk reports, real-time asset status, and extended warranty services are all in-platform, streamlining client buy-in and accelerating the adoption of key initiatives.

ScalePad is trusted by over 9,000 partners in 76 countries and 60% of the MSP 501 to maximize their profitability, improve productivity, and provide a better IT experience for their clients.

