ScalePad Announced as One of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program Winners for 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScalePad received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. ScalePad ranks 50 with 421% in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

ScalePad’s CEO, Dan Wensley, credits ScalePad’s tight-knit teams and Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners with the company’s 421% revenue growth. “We’re set on a course towards a future where our People, Partners, and Products work in harmony,” said Wensley. “We’re dedicated to innovating as we continue to give MSPs the application they need to scale.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500TM, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

ScalePad has ranked 328 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

“We are deeply proud of our growth and this recognition,” said Sandeep Kumar, CFO at ScalePad. “ScalePad focuses significantly on innovation, with major product releases every quarter, to continue expanding our products and adding value for our partners.”

About ScalePad:

ScalePad strengthens the connection between Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients. Trusted by more than 10,000 partners worldwide, ScalePad’s innovative asset management and backup monitoring apps are used by over 60% of the MSP 501 to surface hidden risks and opportunities. These applications deliver actionable insights that lead to better service delivery through automated data collection and analysis.

ScalePad’s focus and dedication to providing the best revenue-generating opportunities to MSPs are evident through our recognition, such as SMB Best Revenue Model, SMB Channel Allstar, and three-time CRN Channel Chief.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM:

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX.

This article was first published on

https://www.scalepad.com/news/scalepad-deloitte-technology-fast-50-2022-winner/

www.ScalePad.com/news

@GoScalePad

Contact Information:

Brittany Thibaudeau

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

(604) 334-8986

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers