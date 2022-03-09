Scientific Report Published by the University of British Columbia Okanagan Shows Significant Performance by adding Tellurium to Multiple Battery Types

Vancouver, BC, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), continues its preparation to meet the rising demand for tellurium. From electric vehicles (EVs) to computers, phones and all battery-powered devices, there is a need for better performing, safer batteries. A recent university scientific study revealed the addition of tellurium to existing battery technologies enhanced their life, charge time, safety, size and many other attributes. The full scientific publication can be viewed here.

“It’s possible that tellurium could have the largest single impact on future battery technology over any other critical mineral,” stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. “Its properties are unique, the demand is increasing and America’s mandate is to source tellurium at home and become less reliant on China is changing the landscape. The industry’s tides are shifting in favour of our Company, enhancing the unique position we are in.”

Though, lithium ion batteries have been the most popular since their introduction in 1990, they have their drawbacks—including power limitations and fire hazard. For many years, scientists also have been developing batteries based on potassium, sodium and sulphur rather than lithium. These batteries proved to have their advantages which included increased power and safety. However, they also had drawbacks such as quicker deterioration. But not anymore. A proven scientific breakthrough shows by adding tellurium to many battery types enhances their performance and battery life. Whether the battery of the future is lithium, sulphur, sodium or potassium based, there is clear scientific evidence that they should all contain tellurium.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan, in cooperation with Fenix Advanced Materials whose founder Don Freschi is on First Tellurium’s Advisory Board, has developed a lithium ion tellurium battery that could be in commercial production within a year. A recent Global News cast on the technology can be viewed here.

Tellurium is included on the U.S. Government’s Critical-Minerals list for 2022, as is bismuth and tungsten, which are all present on First Tellurium’s North American-based property.

The Energy Act of 2020 defines a “critical mineral” as a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption. Critical minerals are also characterized as serving an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economy or national security.

The Biden-Harris administration. announced major investments to expand domestic critical minerals supply chain and break dependence on China.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

