Scotlynn Awarded National WELCOA Workplace Wellness Recognition

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scotlynn is proud to announce it’s been awarded the Silver Well Workplace Award designation by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA). This national recognition highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to employee wellness and the strategic efforts made to foster a culture committed to retaining a healthy and engaged workforce.

In addition to the WELCOA recognition, Scotlynn has received other notable wellness awards, including the Cigna Gold Healthy Workforce Designation (2025) and the Lee Health Partner in Wellness Designation (2024).

In 2022, Scotlynn launched a purposeful three-year People Strategy, which included a focus on Total Rewards and a significant expansion of wellness initiatives. Using WELCOA’s resources as a foundation, a robust wellness strategy was developed to enhance employee well-being across financial, physical, emotional, and social pillars, all supported by a strong leadership commitment and an accountability structure.

Since the implementation of this strategy, Scotlynn has introduced a variety of wellness programs and community partnerships, including:

Collaborations with local organizations as value-added partners such as Lee Health and TriCore

Access to personal training and 24/7 gym facilities

On-site wellness concierge services, including biometric screenings, annual physicals, chiropractor, massages, and healthy food and drink demos

A dedicated team of Wellness Ambassadors, wellness campaigns and challenges

Employee-organized team events such as basketball tournaments, pickleball league, and run clubs

Community-based activities including cooking demos, plant-based eating workshops, and diabetic-friendly nutrition sessions at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health

A growing focus on population health has emerged as a key priority, with initiatives aimed at improving preventive care utilization, connecting employees with primary care physicians, and supporting early detection and management of chronic conditions. On-site financial wellness education sessions are provided focusing on 401(k) basics, budgeting workshops, and information on 529 child investment plans.

Scotlynn’s wellness philosophy addresses the full spectrum of a healthy well-being. This holistic approach ensures employees are supported, connected, and empowered throughout their journey with Scotlynn.

About Scotlynn

Farming fresh produce and delivering it to retailers is how Scotlynn got its start. Today, it is North America’s premier transportation provider, specializing in long-haul, regional DSD, third-party logistics, and managed transportation services. With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn continues to expand across North America, positioning the company to meet evolving client needs and accelerate growth in 2025 and beyond.

Media Contact:

Emily Leger

Marketing Operations Project Lead, Scotlynn

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8060bfe1-4eb8-4469-af3d-6f0a22558a5b



CBJ Newsmakers