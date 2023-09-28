Scottie Barnes Teams Up with Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) to Provide Scholarships for Black and Indigenous Students

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is teaming up with the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) to launch the second year of the Future Builders Scholarship Powered by Scottie Barnes , which will give Black and Indigenous students a chance to begin a career in the skilled trades. Applications are open until October 31, 2023, with winners being chosen by Barnes and the admissions team at STC by November 2023.

“It is amazing to look at last year’s recipients of the Future Builders Scholarship and see how successful they have been as they’ve entered the workforce,” said Barnes. “This scholarship was built to create life-changing opportunities and I can’t wait to see what year two has in store.”

STC and Barnes have plans to award four scholarships annually over the next three years; a combined value of $250,000. Students who are awarded scholarships will be eligible to become an apprentice in their trade of choice and their scholarship will cover not only their full tuition, but all learning materials including tools and textbooks, and safety workwear.

“The need for skilled trades workers is at all-time high, and young people have realized that this is a meaningful career – a new sense of pride and respect,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, President and Founder of STC. “Scottie has a commitment to his craft and his want to help those in his city, to provide career options that are available in the trades, and the Future Builders Scholarship that he pays for is amazing.”

Barnes has made a quick impact with the Toronto Raptors in his rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year in the 2021-2022 season, and the scholarship reflects his motivation to be just as impactful off the court.

The STC has five campuses across the Greater Toronto Area offering industry-renowned, 12-week training programs for skilled trades including electrical, plumbing, and home renovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ae86d80-a479-4094-a38e-4554e7b2e38e



