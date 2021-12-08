Search and Recommendations Solution from Coveo for SAP Commerce Cloud Now Available on SAP® Store

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo Solutions Inc . (“ Coveo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that its Search and Recommendations solution for SAP Commerce Cloud is now available on SAP ® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Coveo’s solution integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud delivers AI-powered search, recommendations, and personalization into commerce storefronts, including powering customers like Phillips and Fiskars.

Coveo’s offering leverages the capabilities of SAP Commerce Cloud to deliver a buying experience that today’s shoppers expect with intelligent search and real-time intent detection for more personalized navigation, product results and recommendations. Coveo’s enterprise-class AI complements the SAP Customer Experience portfolio and helps retailers and manufacturers get even more out of SAP Commerce Cloud.

“We’re delighted to announce the availability of our Search and Recommendations solution on SAP Store,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, SVP Alliances at Coveo. “With the offering, we continue to build value for our mutual commerce customers. SAP’s leadership in the ecommerce market, combined with our composable approach to adding value to commerce and experience platforms, makes this a compelling proposition for businesses that use SAP technologies.”

Benefits of Coveo’s Search and Recommendations Solution for SAP Commerce Cloud

Help buyers find what they’re looking for, with predictive AI-powered search and listing pages, and dynamic navigation that can integrate into the look and feel of the storefront for SAP Commerce Cloud. Increase average order size: With automated upsell and cross-sell optimization, buyers are presented with the suggestions and recommendations that make sense, adding value to their orders as they go.

With Coveo’s solution, users can securely index and deploy product content from a wide range of systems, sites, and stores, including SAP solutions. Even for large complex catalogs, the solution optimizes the browsing and product discovery experience with dynamic faceted search. Through Search and Recommendations, users can make content such as expert blogs, videos, or articles more discoverable, so shoppers can learn more and convert more. Scale with Enterprise AI: With Coveo’s offering, retailers can support millions of SKUs, complex catalogs, and multiple brands and sites, complex product entitlements, tiered pricing, high demand peaks, real-time instore availability and more.

Maintain a reliable and compliant storefront: Coveo's enterprise-class search harnesses 15 years of experience with enterprise security, data governance, and access control compliance.

“We are very excited to work with Coveo to bring the best platforms to our customers,” said Ryan Heusinkveld, Chief Technology Officer at SMITH, a commerce agency. “Coveo’s solution integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud provides an AI-layer addressing the widespread product findability challenges and delivering relevant product and content recommendations to meet buyer expectations.”

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Coveo Solutions Inc. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Coveo will be participating in the upcoming NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, as part of SAP’s exhibition booth (#4624). During the event, attendees will have the chance to stop by for a personal demonstration.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

