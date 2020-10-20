VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Search Minerals Inc.(TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report 2020 channel assays for Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) from the AWESOME FOX project in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District. Mineralized zones, on the surface, at Awesome Fox are at least 850 m long and up to 43m wide; seven channels, totaling 257.91 m were trenched and 500 samples were collected in 2020.



