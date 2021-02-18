SEB Administrative Services Inc. Introduces “LifeJourney”, a New Virtual Healthcare Solution for Today’s Workplace

Together with virtual health provider EQ Care, SEB Administrative Services Inc. expands client solution offerings with the addition of LifeJourney, the latest evolution in collaborative, care-centric virtual Employee Assistance Programs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is pleased to announce the next step in its collaboration with virtual health provider EQ Care, recently acquired by TELUS Health. The introduction of LifeJourney, the first of its kind in Canada, is a new collaborative, care-centric virtual Employee Assistance Program (EAP) solution.LifeJourney will be offered as part of SEB Admin’s FlexPlus™ suite of products and will be available to all SEB clients at launch on February 22nd, 2021. This intuitive, single access point is the latest evolution of the traditional “EAP” integrated “Health and Well-being” solutions. LifeJourney will provide unique guidance from compassionate Care Advocates who assist employees on their path towards improved health, mindfulness, performance, and self-esteem. SEB Admin has been involved in the design of LifeJourney. The objective of LifeJourney is to consolidate and harmonize various benefits to maximize monetary value and utilization.The integration of LifeJourney into SEB Admin’s FlexPlus™ benefits administration environment will provide both existing and new clients cost-effective and higher value-added healthcare solutions for their employees. LifeJourney is now available to SEB Admin clients and will help Canadian employers from coast-to-coast assist in maintaining and improving the employee’s physical health, mental health, well-being, and work/life balance. The added benefit for Plan Sponsors is a healthier workforce and improved productivity.A centralized set of services for the modern employee and employer

From video-based virtual therapy and guided digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (dCBT) to nutritional consultation, coaching, and legal and financial advice, LifeJourney provides an effective, affordable, and scalable approach to helping SEB Admin clients’ employees achieve their highest satisfaction and productivity and reduce sickness-at-work and absenteeism. Employees will enjoy a singular destination to manage various dimensions of wellness, including Body, Mind, Purpose, Work, Social, and Finance, all guided in a care-centric approach. Plan members will have the flexibility to access a secure EAP platform and will be supported by a dedicated national bilingual team, 24/7.SEB Admin clients will also directly benefit from LifeJourney services such as Critical Incident Response and Disability Management Solutions to manage various levels of workplace concern at different stages of the employee health lifecycle, from healthy-at-work through return-to-work. Like their employees, clients will also benefit from centralized convenience, with all billing and administration managed in one destination with robust reporting. This allows employers to demonstrate the significant return on investment in their human capital.SEB offers both LifeJourney and standalone Virtual Health solutions for existing and future clients as standalone solutions or fully integrated with our FlexPlus platform.Evolution of strong collaboration

LifeJourney represents a deepening of the relationship between SEB Admin and EQ Care, now wholly owned by TELUS Health, enabling innovative response to situations such as the COVID-19 crisis by providing virtual healthcare services to Canadians under the FlexPlus™ suite of service modules.SEB Admin recognizes the need for more robust and higher value-added solutions, particularly with respect to the mental health and well-being of Canadians and is extending virtual platforms to help employers manage a multi-dimensional model of employee health through one destination.States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Admin, “Having a broad spectrum of EAP services available on one platform, provided by two pioneer organizations like SEB Admin and EQ Care, results in a unique and seamless journey of experiences to be explored by both employers and participants. The integration of LifeJourney into the FlexPlus ecosystem furthers SEB Admin’s quest to cost effectively and efficiently provide unique, leading edge, high value group benefits solutions for our clients.”States Daniel Martz, Vice President, Virtual Care, TELUS Health, “We are delighted to complement SEB Admin’s leadership in providing leading edge benefits administration and TPA solutions and services for their clients. Our LifeJourney platform is a new and improved approach to the traditional primary care and EAP services that currently exist in the marketplace. Working with clients and business partners like SEB Admin to combine budgets of multiple health benefit solutions into one integrated solution will help to harmonize the delivery of benefits to Canadian employees.”About EQ Care

EQ Care, recently acquired by TELUS Health, offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet-connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform. For further information about EQ Care, please visit: www.eqcare.com.About SEB Administrative Services Inc.

SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing leading edge cloud-based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary technologies and custom solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus has over 20 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for over 350,000 employees for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. FlexPlus cloud-enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models.For further information about SEB Administrative Services Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”):

SEB is a technology company providing Business Process Automation and Outsourcing software, solutions, and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored health benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance, and healthcare organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s benefits processing solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.The core expertise of SEB is automating and managing business processes utilizing SEB. proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud-enabled and can be delivered on a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Channel Partners.For further information about Smart Employee Benefits Inc., please visit: www.seb-inc.com.Forward-looking statements

