Second Harvest providing $22.7 million of new funding to community groups across Canada to purchase food

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Food Security Fund, Second Harvest is launching $22.7 million in new funding for non-profits and charities in communities across Canada to enable the purchase of food, grocery gift cards and food vouchers, as well as provide support for food distribution. Second Harvest will direct a minimum of 30 percent of its funding allocations to organizations led by or primarily serving Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

Community groups of all kinds that provide food support can apply for funding at SecondHarvest.ca/Funding, beginning October 28th to November 25th 2021.

This funding program is made possible by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Food Security Fund which was launched in April 2020 to support six national food organizations, including Second Harvest, to improve access to food for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 4, 2021, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced a top-up of $100 million for the Emergency Food Security Fund to advance the efforts of these food organizations, as they continue to improve access to food for vulnerable populations.

“Helping Canadians access healthy food is a big priority for our Government. During the pandemic and before, we have stepped up in a number of ways to improve the food security of Canadians and Second Harvest has established themselves as a trusted partner in this fight against hunger. I’m so proud of the funding being announced today, with support from our $300 million Emergency Food Security Fund, because it will make such a difference on the ground and give many Canadians the lifeline that they need,” said the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

“The pandemic has placed a heavy burden on the thousands of small non-profits across Canada trying to provide healthy food for people struggling with hunger in their communities,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “We are not out of the woods yet and we need to keep these organizations well resourced so they can provide hope and stability to the people they serve. We thank the Government of Canada for their continued support as we work together for a better future for Canadians everywhere.”

As Canada’s largest food rescue organization Second Harvest works with any non-profit that uses food in their programming. Through its free Food Rescue App, direct delivery, and through third-party logistics partners, Second Harvest recovers healthy, unsold food from across the supply chain and provides it to over 4,000 non-profits for redistribution within their communities.

Recent research from Second Harvest shows that there are more than 60,000 non-profits providing food for their communities, including schools, seniors’ centres, food hubs and faith-based organizations in addition to traditional charitable food providers like food banks. There are four times as many non-profits providing food as there are grocery stores in Canada.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue app connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.

