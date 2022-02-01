Securicy Rebrands to Carbide; Names Three Executives to the Leadership Team

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information security and data privacy management platform provider, Securicy, today announced the company has rebranded to Carbide . Drawing inspiration from the region’s historic role in the mining industry where carbide lamps were an essential tool to illuminate the path ahead, Carbide aims to do the same for high-growth SaaS companies as they navigate the ever-changing information security landscape. To further carry the torch, Carbide has also named three female executives to the leadership team. Katherine Isaac will lead customer success, Denise Schroeder will direct product innovation, and Kaleigh Tait will spearhead the organization’s marketing efforts. To learn more about Carbide and how we help turn information security into a competitive advantage, read about our latest platform innovations announced today or visit www.carbidesecure.com .

Carbide Illuminates the Path to Sustainable Information Security

As startups and high-growth organizations sell into the enterprise, they are increasingly confronted with an intense level of scrutiny over their information security and privacy posture. Few companies have the internal resources or expertise needed to interpret and address the necessary requirements, leaving them susceptible to “checkbox”-style security approaches that meet surface-level requirements but create a mountain of security debt that will slow their growth by revealing themselves late in sales cycles, resulting in deals lost to competitors.

Carbide’s platform breaks down the enterprise-class security and privacy requirements that large enterprises and highly regulated industries demand and makes them accessible to – and achievable by – fast-growing companies regardless of the size of their security team. Following a year marked by 3x customer growth and additional seed funding , Carbide continues to invest in both its product and its people, ensuring customers have the sustainable security foundation needed to grow their business. As such, the company announced new platform innovations today and has bolstered the executive team with three strategic hires.

Fortifies Leadership Team with Security and Privacy Experts

A cybersecurity operations leader, Katherine Isaac joins the Carbide team as VP of Customer Success. With two decades of information technology experience and leadership roles held at organizations such as VisibleRisk, Herjavec Group, Regional Municipality of York and World Vision Canada, Isaac is known for her ability to prioritize customer needs. A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), she will use her expertise to guide Carbide customers so they can meet and exceed the security expectations of their own customers.

With a diverse background in compliance, information security, risk management and data protection, Denise Schroeder, a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), has been named Carbide’s VP of Product Innovation. In her role, Schroeder will leverage her experience as a data security and privacy leader at Medtronic, CHS, UnitedHealth Group, and PWC to help customers address not only regulatory requirements but ensure security and privacy solutions are simple, accessible, and sustainable.

Immersed in cybersecurity for nearly a decade, Kaleigh Tait has also joined the Carbide leadership team as Vice President of Marketing. A B2B brand and demand generation leader, Tait most recently led marketing at managed services security firm, Herjavec Group. At Carbide, she will leverage her experience to further evangelize the company’s mission and support the organization’s rapid growth.

“We are as committed as ever to helping our customers navigate the dynamic information security landscape. Since our inception, we’ve focused on enabling startups to build security and privacy into their company’s DNA, and it’s invigorating to see so much positive momentum,” noted Carbide CEO Darren Gallop. “Our rebrand reflects not only how far we’ve come, but where we are headed in the future and our trifecta of new leadership will help make that vision a reality.”

About Carbide

Carbide, formerly known as Securicy, makes enterprise-class security and privacy accessible to fast-growing companies. Unlike “checkbox”-style compliance solutions, our information security and privacy management platform is based on universal best practices to enable customers to create, promote, and prove their commitment to security no matter which security framework or privacy regulation they wish to comply with.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c60b3087-632d-4859-bd44-fc925a690373



