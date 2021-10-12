Securiguard expands nationally with acquisition of Russell Security Services Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Securiguard Services Limited is pleased to formally announce its acquisition of Russell Security Services Inc. (“RSSI”), a leading provider of corporate security in Ontario.

After 48 years of bringing security and safety solutions to its valued clients in Western Canada, the expansion of Securiguard, an industry leader in innovation, environmental stewardship, and diversity and inclusion, will meet the growing demand from clients, employees, and its indigenous and supplier partners to bring its values-based approach of security, safety and customer service to the Ontario market.

RSSI has built its 30 years of success by focusing on the employee first with exceptional attention to client service and solutions. The shared values-based approach of both RSSI and Securiguard made for an immediate strong and aligned partnership in March 2021 when the transaction officially closed.

“Combining Securiguard and RSSI is an important milestone in our almost 50-year history of being industry leaders. We are passionate about the employee experience and have an unwavering commitment to our clients and the communities in which we are proud to serve,” said Securiguard President, Robin Chakrabarti. “The two organizations coming together on a foundation of strong corporate cultures creates a national safety and security leader for our clients and national opportunities for our team while strengthening our ‘think national and act local’ approach to our frontline execution.”

Joe Maher, former owner and CEO of RSSI, agrees: “Our shared values, along with the collective experience, skills and talents of our two companies make us natural partners. We look forward to working together to create an unrivalled customer experience through excellence in service and first-class training.”

“We are grateful to our clients, employees and communities for their support over the last 48 years as we have grown from a single contract in Cassiar, BC to a national organization approaching 4,000 people strong. Thank you to the team and shareholders at RSSI for embracing the potential that these two organizations share and thanks to all those who have contributed to our success that paved the way for this energized national entity,” said Darcy Kernaghan, Founder of Securiguard.

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for almost 50 years by being a leading-edge innovative security and safety solutions provider. That is how Securiguard has become one of the largest and most trusted private security organizations in Canada. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land or sea, Securiguard’s team of strong security and safety professionals, make people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com

About Russell Security Services Inc.

Founded in 1990, Russell Security Services Inc. is a privately owned security and safety solutions provider based in Ontario. Specializing in Premium Guard Service, Mobile Security Patrols, Alarm Responses and Private Investigations, RSSI services a variety of clients across Ontario.



