Segra Enters Agreement to Offer Allele’s Proven Winner Cannabis Cultivar Collection Across Canada and International Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segra International Corp. and Allele Genetics, a subsidiary of Catalyst BC, are pleased to announce they have entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute Allele’s collection of data-backed “Proven Winner” cannabis cultivars within the Canadian market and other legal international markets. Allele’s Proven Winners have been grown at both commercial scale and for the purpose of breeding and agronomic dataset development for over a decade by one of the most experienced operational teams in the industry, Catalyst BC, and its affiliates. Harnessing the strength of its proven Plant Tissue Culture technology, Segra will be releasing Allele cultivars on an ongoing basis as part of its Verified Clean Stock program.

Allele’s Proven Winners have been carefully selected based on cannabinoid profile and yield, terpene profiles, and key characteristics such as maturation cycle time, high density trichome area index (“TAI”), mold/mildew resistance and high bract-to-leaf ratios. The ongoing cultivar releases will represent a broad palate of terpene profiles yielding flavors and aromas ranging from citrus to berry and cake to gas – flavors the modern cannabis consumer desires. Amplifying Allele’s Proven Winners with the power of Segra’s tissue culture technologies will ensure consistently high-performing plants that are, as with all Segra tissue culture plants, Verified Clean Stock. Segra and Allele are confident that this offering will help producers turn better plants into better profits.“Segra is thrilled to be partnering more closely with Allele and able to offer a portion of their data-backed collection, through tissue culture, to operators,” said Segra CEO Jamie Blundell. “Allele has developed an incredible portfolio of diverse, premium cannabis cultivars through tremendous industry expertise and experience. Partnering with top genetics consultants, like Allele Genetics, is central to Segra’s ability to continuously provide our clients the cultivars of the future, and we are keen to showcase how top genetics, paired with the performance of tissue culture, will lead to operational optimization for Canadian LPs.”“Today’s cannabis consumer desires potency, flavor, and aroma. Allele’s Proven Winners are a collective team effort to enhance and elevate the evolving consumer experience. We have spent the better part of a decade collecting critical agronomic data and consumer feedback necessary to drive cannabis cultivar identification, selection, collection, trialing, and optimization,” said Eric Forington, Director of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Allele Genetics. “Our primary goal is an emphasis on both consumer experience, through consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor and aroma-forward flower, and LP success by allowing superior genetics to do the heavy agronomic lifting. We are incredibly excited to support the distribution of our Proven Winners in the Canadian and legal global import/export markets through Segra’s proprietary micropropagation process and look forward to partnering with Segra to provide true-to-type, commercially viable plantlets at scale.”To learn more about this partnership and how Segra and Allele’s Tissue Culture plantlets can improve your output and reduce risk, please contact Segra at info@segra-intl.com.About Allele:

Allele Genetics has been redefining the boundaries of high THC, high terpene cannabis breeding for over two decades and has consistently raised the bar for Top-Shelf cannabis genetics. Our breeding programs are focused on ultra-high cannabinoid content, and selections from our award-winning genetics catalog consistently test over 30% THC. Allele Genetics combines over 20 years of traditional commercial cannabis breeding experience with the latest science and technology, including micro-propagation and molecular breeding tools, to enhance trait stability and provide genetic identification for our unique cannabis cultivars. Learn more at www.catalyst-bc.com/allele-genetics/About Segra:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture and DNA fingerprinting services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company’s proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.segra-intl.comFor Further Information:Carson Otto

