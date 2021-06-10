Segra International completes first export of Cannabis plantlets to Portugal for greenhouse cultivation trials with leading multi-national cannabis operator

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segra International Corp, a leading cannabis agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce its first successful shipment of numerous premium Cannabis tissue culture plantlets to Portugal for greenhouse cultivation trials with a leading multi-national cannabis operator. Under this agreement, Segra has collaborated with the cultivation partner to tailor a suite of cultivars specific to their growing environment in Portugal, with a heightened focus on chemical expression, pathogen resistance, and optimized morphology for scaled cultivation. A second shipment is booked for August 2021 to replicate this trial and further validate these cultivars for additional, recurring supply in the future. This shipment represents the third country Segra has successfully exported plantlets to in 2021 along with South Africa and Germany.

“Tissue culture plantlets are an increasingly attractive option for cultivators in the EU as they offer the cleanest and most consistent possible input when manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products under EU-GMP certifications,” said Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra International. “As emerging markets seek legal options to onboard proven genetics, Segra is providing a solution with our Verified Segra Stock™ Guarantee where there is virtually no risk of pathogen introduction to both a cultivator’s facility and the emerging cannabis industry as a whole. With Segra’s extensive genetic portfolio, we can offer these in-demand cultivars to emerging markets worldwide, resulting in clean, uniform crops that create reproducible products for recreational and medical cannabis markets alike.”

Learn more about Segra’s services and premium cultivars by viewing the 2021 Cultivar and Services Catalogue.

About Segra:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company’s proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision. Learn more at segra-intl.com or view the 2021 Cultivar and Services Catalogue.

For Further Information:

Carson Otto

Carson.otto@segra-intl.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CBJ Newsmakers