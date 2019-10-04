Segra International Pilots 1SHIFT Logistics Software for Cannabis Tracking and Sensors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Segra International (“Segra”) to establish a strategic go-to-market alliance to pilot 1SHIFT Logistics software for cannabis tracking. Segra, a cannabis agriculture technology company, specializing in plant tissue culture and molecular genomics, and produces disease-free, robust, and true-to-type cannabis plantlets that will be packaged and shipped to licensed producers globally.LiteLink will use its 1SHIFT Logistics software to provide Segra with the ability to know exactly where the plantlets are and provide real-time and historical temperature readouts, as well as total travel time logs. This will improve Segra’s ability to manage the quality of its products as well as provide real-time updates to awaiting customers, which include some of the top Canadian licensed producers.“It is clear the cannabis industry will only continue to grow exponentially over the near term,” said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. “With growth only comes the demand for real-time product location awareness and logistics coordination. With our deep relationship with Segra, we intend to deliver an automated suite of applications that drive down the dependency on manual follow-ups, reducing the blame game for issues with delivered goods, and arm all parties with information to ensure partner relationships are kept honest and profitable. We could not think of a better time to kick off this initiative.”The 1SHIFT Platform’s new GPS and sensory capabilities can be applied in the cannabis industry as well as within any industry that requires the shipment of sensitive materials – from live products to plants to perishable food items.Segra and LiteLink will run a 90-day trial for real-time tracking, tracing and reading key temperature sensors to improve visibility on how critical freight is operating during transport to drive out a better customer experience, potentially lower insurance costs through visibility, and building history trends of data across different geographical locations of client destinations to improve the logistics process.“As Segra prepares to launch Canada’s first commercial cannabis nursery, real-time tracking and monitoring of our precious plantlet cargo is a critical layer to our quality assurance program,” said Segra Chief Business Development Officer Ian Davidson. “We are optimistic that LiteLinks technology can provide exceptional service and peace of mind for our clients.” The current 1SHIFT Platform has been designed with digital tracking, automatic shipments, notifications, and exception and problem management all from the tip of a mobile device.To learn more about 1SHIFT, schedule a demo of the solution, or request to be a trial participant, please visit www.1shiftlogistics.com or email kent.churn@1shiftlogistics.com .About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.For investor relations, please contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com .About Segra International

Segra is an agricultural technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with an evolved cannabis business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra is developing industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.To learn more about Segra, please visit http://www.segra-intl.com/ .Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

