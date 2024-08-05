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SEIU Local 2: Cleaners across Canada to hold public rallies against Dexterra Group after rampant anti-worker allegations

SEIU Local 2: Cleaners across Canada to hold public rallies against Dexterra Group after rampant anti-worker allegations

CBJ Newsmakers

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