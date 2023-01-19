Sendinblue Achieves Centaur Status; Targets $1B ARR by 2030

SaaS company benchmarks over $100M in ARR via a stable organic growth rate of 60% CAGR despite inflation and a looming threat of recession

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, announces it has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching the exclusive centaur status that only about 160 private companies in the cloud industry , worldwide, have achieved—all while staying EBITDA-positive. The highly coveted status comes on the heels of the company’s 10 year anniversary. To date, Sendinblue has raised $196 million with a Series B funding round in October 2020 of $160 million, which marked the highest fundraising round for any all-in-one marketing platform in the U.S. and Europe at that time. Since the Series A funding round in 2017, the company has multiplied 10x its revenue from $10M ARR to $100M ARR over the past five years.

The company has evolved from a solely email marketing solution to a highly trusted multi-channel solution that keeps the world’s SMBs running today in over 180 countries. Sendinblue now offers a variety of features, from email marketing (with automation, landing pages, and more), Conversations (including chat and a shared inbox for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and email campaigns), sales CRM platform and transactional messaging, and integrates with more than 75 other leading business tools and shop systems, including Shopify, WordPress, Zapier and Stripe. During the past 18 months, Sendinblue has acquired five companies—Chatra, MeetFox, PushOwl, Yodel.io, and Metrilo, and will announce more in 2023—and is on a mission to become a one-stop-shop for businesses to engage and connect with their customers throughout the entire customer journey.

“At the decade mark, Sendinblue is extremely proud of reaching this significant milestone especially in today’s chaotic tech economy. We understand that our clients prioritize stability in their technology partners and we want to thank them for their unwavering trust and support over the last ten years,” shares Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “The goals for our next growth chapter are ambitious with 10X growth by 2030 with a sharp focus on strengthening our business in the U.S. and addressing the strong need for bigger corporations to use cost-efficient but powerful marketing and CRM solutions in the mid-market segment. The global market revenue for CRM tools was valued at $51.5 billion in 2021 and we are confident that Sendinblue will capture strong market share in the U.S. to accelerate revenue growth because of the simplicity of our end-to-end solution and our seamless integration with other platforms.”

While the target of $1B in ARR is lofty, market indicators reveal that growth shows no signs of slowing down as it is driven by the continuous demand of customers to get the right marketing and CRM tools to manage and grow their business. According to Vantage Market Research , the Global Customer Relationship Management Market size is forecast to reach $106.6 Billion by 2028.

“Bridgepoint is enthusiastic about investing in Sendinblue because achieving Centaur status demonstrates consistent growth, a reliable management team, and all market indicators point to a bullish outlook for future expansion,” shares​​ Thomas Moussallieh, Partner at BDC Paris .

In addition to achieving Centaur status, Sendinblue has achieved a number of notable milestones:

Over 500,000 customers (20% YoY)

Over 700 employees (30% YoY)

Opened 7 offices in Paris, Noida, Berlin, Toronto, Seattle, Sofia, and Bangalore

Award wins include Top 100 Software Company by The Software Report (TSR), MarTech Breakthrough Award: Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform in 2022, G2: Leader Winter 2022, Leader Enterprise Winter 2022, Best Results Mid-Market 2022, Best Software Awards: Top 50 Marketing Products, Best Software Awards: Top 100 Fastest Growing Products

C-suite expansion with key hires Yvan Saule as Chief Technology Officer, Laure Rudelle Arnaud as Chief People and Impact Officer, and Olivier Legrand as Chief Operating Officer

Steady organic revenue growth (60% CAGR) while staying EBITDA positive

