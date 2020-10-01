Sendinblue Raises $160M in Series B Funding; Largest Amount By Any All-In-One Digital Marketing Platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform, has raised $160 million in a Series B funding, marking the highest fundraising round for any all-in-one marketing platform in the U.S. and Europe. Investors for this round are Bridgepoint, Bpifrance, and BlackRock, with Partech reinvesting from the previous $35 million in Series A funding round in 2017. The investment will be used to drive product expansion to further support small and medium-sized businesses and accelerate growth in the North American market. Since 2018, Sendinblue has experienced 100% year-over-year growth in the U.S., the fastest-growing market for the company, and now serves more than 180,000 customers across the world.

“In the wake of the pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses have been forced to be nimble to grow and even to survive,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “As a result, there’s been a stronger demand for tools that allow businesses to reach their customers more quickly and effectively. At Sendinblue, it’s not business as usual. We know it’s survival of the fittest and the most agile. Our products help that happen.”Sendinblue was founded in 2012 and has since grown rapidly, exceeding company annual growth rates of 60% in recent years. Since its 2017 funding round, Sendinblue has expanded from 100 to 400 employees globally, opened offices in Toronto after establishing a presence in Seattle to cater to the U.S., the company’s fastest-growing market, acquired MailClark and Newsletter2Go, and developed an enterprise offering to meet the growing needs of larger brands. Unlike competitors, Sendinblue offers the only all-in-one digital marketing solution developed for small and medium-sized businesses, covering tools such as email, SMS, marketing automation, sales management, and live chat. As the leader in SMB digital marketing, Sendinblue offers best in class deliverability, the highest touch customer support, powerful integration into CRM systems, and affordability.“Sendinblue is positioned in a growing market as more and more SMBs are going digital, especially in the past few months of lockdown,” said Olivier Nemsguern, Partner at Bridgepoint. “We seek investments that meet a critical market need. Sendinblue is the perfect example of a company that will make an impact.”Louis Molis, investment director at Bpifrance, said, “We have invested in Sendinblue because the company offers innovative solutions for SMBs and has a strong track record of achieving high growth in the U.S. and European market. We’ve seen that Sendinblue’s value is globally extensible and will increase in importance as integrated marketing becomes more important.”“Sendinblue has quickly become the leading digital-marketing platform for SMBs,” said Bruno Crémel, General Partner at Partech. “As demand for all in one platforms increases, Sendinblue has a unique ability to succeed. We are thrilled to continue to support Sendinblue as the company accelerates its next phase of international growth.”About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end to end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 180,000 active users across 160 countries.About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint is an international private equity firm. With over $20 billion of assets under management and over $30 billion of capital raised to date, it typically focuses on acquiring well-managed companies in attractive sectors helping companies and management teams by investing in expansion, operational transformation or via consolidating acquisitions. Bridgepoint has offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Luxemburg, Madrid, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Stockholm, and Warsaw.About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses – at every stage of their development – through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export). For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr – Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance – @BpifrancePresseAbout BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.About Partech

With a portfolio of almost 180 companies spread across 30 countries in Europe, the US, Africa, and Asia, Partech has been one of the leading international investors helping visionary founders for almost 40 years. The Partech team – made up of both former entrepreneurs and executives from 15 different countries – brings capital, experience, strategic support, and networks to entrepreneurs at every stage of development: seed, venture, and growth. With over $1.7B under management, Partech invests from $232K to $58M in B2B and B2C technologies reshaping industries. Companies backed by Partech have completed more than 21 IPOs and more than 50 strategic M&A transactions valued over $100M. Media Contact

