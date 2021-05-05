Seneca and Kingbridge Centre team up to support environmental innovation in York Region

King, On, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca and Kingbridge Centre are creating an innovation hub that will deliver a real-world setting and programs to help entrepreneurs build and scale businesses in the agriculture, food production and processing, energy and environmental sectors.

Through shared resources in business development and applied research, Seneca and Kingbridge Centre will help companies grow and solve challenges related to technology, infrastructure and sustainability. The collaboration is the latest addition to the thriving innovation ecosystem in York Region and will harness the unique assets located in King Township.

“We are delighted to partner with Kingbridge Centre to help grow the green economy in King Township and York Region,” said David Agnew, Seneca President. “The innovation hub will provide entrepreneurs access to resources and networks to scale up and turn innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.”

Seneca’s contributions to the initiative include applied research infrastructure and faculty expertise and access for aspiring entrepreneurs to HELIX, Seneca’s business incubator and accelerator. HELIX has built a strong reputation in York Region helping young business owners with mentorship, infrastructure, access to investors and professional development opportunities.

Kingbridge Centre, and its affiliated entity, Ekagrata Inc., will leverage innovation expertise, executive management strengths and risk capital investment experience, as well as a robust global business network to collaborate on joint projects, venture referrals and extending training and education programs.

“The partnership between Kingbridge Centre and Seneca is an action-oriented collaboration, combining resources and best practices to drive the development of impactful solutions that are pragmatic and benefitting the community and region,” said Prashant Pathak, Chair, Kingbridge Centre. “This collaboration provides a unique infrastructure platform for innovative companies and for creators and researchers to develop and transform innovative ideas and concepts into successful enterprises and businesses.”

Seneca and Kingbridge Centre will also engage with community members directly to identify and address employment gaps for those adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The green business development goals for the hub align with the economic development strategies for the Township of King and York Region.

“We are very excited to see these two organizations working together on initiatives that benefit the residents and businesses in King,” said Steve Pellegrini, Mayor, King Township. “The innovation focus is very much aligned with our municipality, including our economic strategy and the Climate Action Plan currently under development. We look forward to working with the many businesses, startups, innovators and researchers from around the world, right here in our community.”

Businesses interested in being part of the living lab should contact Karen Dubeau at karen.dubeau@kingbridgecentre.com

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #Senecaproud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

About Kingbridge Centre

Building on the foundation of innovation excellence and discovery created by original Kingbridge Centre founder, John Abele, new owners Prashant Pathak and the Pathak Family Trust are leading the evolution of an innovation centre and living lab in the heart of King Township. The Kingbridge Centre is a mission-based business, leveraging its reputation as a distinctive off-site location for residential convening, conferencing, leadership development, corporate training and strategic retreats. The innovation hub activities include building strong collaborations for making impactful change, harnessing a global business network to grow companies, and catalyzing new initiatives that produce positive change in communities and the region. Learn more: kingbridgecentre.com

For more information, please contact:

Kingbridge Centre

Karen Dubeau

Executive Director, Kingbridge Innovation Hub

Karen.dubeau@kingbridgecentre.com 289-231-4562

