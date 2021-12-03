Seneca named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for the 12th year in a row

Toronto, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca has been named as one of the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for the twelfth year in a row.

The prestigious annual list of top employers is chosen based on several criteria, including training and skills development, community involvement and forward-thinking workplace policies.

“We are #SenecaProud to be on the 2022 list of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers,” said Bernie Beaulieu, Vice-President, Human Resources. “Seneca is committed to life-long learning for our employees. This includes in-house professional development options and funding to pursue new credentials during their employment.”

Opportunities available to Seneca employees include one-year paid professional development leaves, a tuition assistance program and learning modules in leadership, technology, health and wellness and communications through the Leadership and Employee Development program.

For Cindy Fong, Seneca’s Registrar, the tuition reimbursement program helped her to pursue an MBA. This program covers up to 80 per cent of tuition costs for employees.

“When I think of Seneca, I think of growth,” Ms. Fong said. “I’ve been able to explore new opportunities without leaving, and I’ve never stopped learning.”

The Greater Toronto’s Top Employer competition is conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc. View Seneca’s profile in The Globe and Mail.

About Seneca:

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

