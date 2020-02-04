Seneca partners with a top fashion school in Peru to broaden horizons and opportunities for students

Toronto, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Chio Lecca Fashion School – Peru’s most prominent school of fashion with the aim to be a leading voice in Latin America’s growing fashion industry. The Chio Lecca Fashion School seeks to develop local creative industries and share the cultural wealth of Peru with the world.“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our students and faculty. The goal of this cross-cultural partnership is for students to implement their knowledge and tackle challenges in real world situations. Travelling to Peru to work with local, Indigenous artists will provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience,” said Kurt Muller, Dean, Faculty of Communication, Art & Design.Beginning in May 2020, the Chio Lecca Fashion School will host a group of students from Seneca’s School of Fashion to participate in a two-week faculty-led program to learn about Peruvian textiles and techniques of natural dyeing. Students will meet with and learn from local master artisans and gain firsthand experience with a sustainable industry. Students will also learn about the challenges Andean communities face in the marketing and selling of their products and work together to propose a research project that offers real solutions.“This is an exciting partnership that will allow two great fashion schools to collaborate and share localized techniques with one another. I look forward to following the evolution of this relationship,” said Monica Kronfli, Director of International Academic Pathways & Mobility at Seneca.“Canada is becoming an education partner of choice in Peru, and this new partnership between Seneca and Chio Lecca comes as a great opportunity for fashion students in both countries to share their experiences and learn from each other,” said Diego Urbina, Education Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada in Lima, Peru.Seneca’s School of Fashion has been an important player in educating multiple generations of fashion industry professionals. Through innovative opportunities that allow for an exchange of experience, knowledge and skills, Seneca will continue to pave the way for the next generation of creators and trend-setters.More information about the Seneca-Chio Lecca partnership can be found here.Amar Shah

Seneca College

416-491-5050 ext. 77567

amar.shah@senecacollege.ca



CBJ Newsmakers