Seneca receives green funding from the City of Toronto to add trees and shrubs to Newnham Campus

Toronto, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca’s Newnham Campus in Toronto will be greener, thanks to new funding from the City of Toronto.Seneca has received $73,653 through the City’s Greening Partnership Grant to plant 1,220 shrubs and trees at Newnham Campus (Finch Ave. and Hwy. 404) by 2022.The funding will help to create a more sustainable and naturalized landscape on campus, helping reduce Seneca’s carbon footprint and creating more green spaces for students, employees and the community to work, study and relax.“By planting native trees and naturalizing our campus we are acknowledging that we share the land with our Indigenous Peoples and that we respect their sustainable teaching and land use values,” said Don Forster, Seneca’s Senior Manager, Sustainability, Groundskeeping, Custodial, Waste Management and Support Services. “Planting trees also promotes biodiversity by attracting butterflies, birds, bees and squirrels and many other insects and small animals.”The tree planting program will include education for Seneca students through hands-on learning opportunities in the Environmental Landscape Management, Environmental Technician and Environmental Technology programs. The project will also support over-seeding and planting large expanses of Kentucky bluegrass with a naturalized fescue blend, and replacing annuals with perennial plants.This new tree planting program is the latest initiative undertaken under Sustainable Seneca, which promotes and embeds sustainability in the Seneca culture, how business is conducted and the values and learnings imparted to students.Sustainable Seneca has several areas of focus including, green building, energy and climate change and waste reduction.About SenecaCombining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs, now most of them virtually. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work. Learn more about Seneca. Caroline Grech

