Seneca to launch stand-alone honours nursing degree in September

King City, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca is launching a stand-alone Honours Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree program, with classes starting in Sept. 2022 at King Campus in York Region.

The program was made possible by the Ontario government’s recent decision to allow publicly assisted colleges to offer stand-alone nursing degrees.

Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce visited King Campus this morning to announce Seneca’s new degree.

“I’m here today to highlight an important milestone for postsecondary education in Ontario. Seneca College will offer a stand-alone nursing degree independent of a university partner at its campus in King City,” said Minister Dunlop. “By allowing colleges and universities to both offer stand-alone nursing degrees, our government is increasing choices and reducing barriers to high-quality, local education for Ontario’s students.”

The degree also offers an internal academic pathway for graduates of Seneca’s Practical Nursing diploma program to transfer directly into the third year of the program.

“Seneca is delighted to add a baccalaureate degree in nursing to our credential options for healthcare professionals,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “This degree builds on 50 years of nursing education at Seneca and allows us to support the urgent need for registered nurses in Ontario.”

Students in the degree program will have access to state-of-the-art patient care labs and simulators at King Campus and will complete newly developed courses in infectious disease, immunology and caring for an aging population.

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

