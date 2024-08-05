SENTALER Turns 16: Expands to Madison Avenue and Beyond, Defining a New Era of Canadian Luxury

Toronto, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian luxury outerwear brand SENTALER, beloved by global style icons and modern royalty alike, celebrates its sixteenth anniversary with a bold stride into a new era of growth. This milestone year marks SENTALER’s largest retail expansion to date – unveiling new seasonal boutiques in New York City and Toronto, alongside the brand’s first-ever U.S. “Suite Sixteen” Trunk Show Tour at select Waldorf Astoria and Four Seasons locations.

Founded in 2009 by Bojana Sentaler, the Canadian brand has become synonymous with timeless design, craftsmanship, and ethical luxury.

“It’s hard to believe SENTALER is turning sixteen – and at the same time, it feels like we’re just getting started,” says Bojana Sentaler, Founder, President and Creative Director. “This anniversary isn’t about looking back. It’s about expansion, innovation, and gratitude. Opening on Madison Avenue is a dream realized – a moment that defines SENTALER’s new era of growth and celebrates all of our clients who have supported us since day one.”

Retail Expansion: From Toronto to Madison Avenue

SENTALER will open two new seasonal boutiques this fall – reaffirming its strong North American footprint.

• Toronto Boutique: Opens October 23, 2025, at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St., North York, ON) until December 31, 2025.

• New York Boutique: Opens November 20, 2025, at 803 Madison Avenue, marking SENTALER’s first standalone U.S. store, until December 31, 2025.

These openings coincide with the brand’s Suite Sixteen Trunk Show Tour, a luxury retail experience designed to bring the SENTALER world directly to its clientele in key U.S. markets.

SENTALER Suite Sixteen Trunk Show Tour Schedule

• Chicago, IL – November 7 – 9, Waldorf Astoria Chicago

• Beverly Hills, CA – December 5 – 7, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

• Park City, UT – December 12 – 14, Waldorf Astoria Park City

Introducing: The “Cherry Lacquer” Motif

Commemorating its Sweet Sixteen, SENTALER highlights its Fall Winter 2025/26 color of the year – Cherry Lacquer – a deep, refined crimson that embodies passion, power, and timeless femininity. From collection details, to store design, and throughout SENTALER’s marketing campaigns, the hue represents SENTALER’s celebratory year, symbolizing the brand’s strength and new era of continued growth.

“Cherry Lacquer is bold yet understated – much like the women who wear SENTALER.” says Sentaler. “It flatters every skin tone, commands attention without noise, and perfectly captures the power of this new chapter.”

Across its Madison Avenue, Yorkdale, and Toronto’s Yorkville Flagship locations, clients will discover immersive spaces featuring monumental cherry sculptures, textured interiors, and refined black-and-white design lines – paying homage to the SENTALER Signature Ribbed Sleeve detail.

Luxury on Tour: The SENTALER Experience

The Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Park City, and Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, will serve as the venues for SENTALER’s Suite Sixteen Trunk Show Tour, reimagining the retail experience through private luxury suites in these landmark destinations. Guests will enjoy personalized styling appointments, exclusive gifts, and limited-edition access to SENTALER’s most coveted pieces, only available in-person.

“Having the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Park City, and Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills host our Suite Sixteen Tour, brands synonymous with craftsmanship and heritage, feels deeply aligned with our values.” says Sentaler. “We’re creating moments of connection, beauty, and luxury that extend far beyond the coats.”

About SENTALER

Founded by Bojana Sentaler in 2009, SENTALER is a Canadian luxury outerwear brand recognized worldwide for its sustainable alpaca fabrications, timeless silhouettes, and Signature Ribbed Sleeve detail. Proudly designed in Canada and crafted with hand-finishes in Peru, SENTALER coats are worn by women and men of influence across the globe, from members of the Royal Family to Hollywood’s elite. SENTALER is available at select global retailers and online at sentaler.com.

About Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Since 1987, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has been the city’s legendary hideaway, offering an intimate urban resort experience on iconic palm-lined Doheny Drive. Ideally located between the glamour of Beverly Hills and the creative energy of West Hollywood, the hotel provides a sophisticated sanctuary with seamless access to Los Angeles’ most celebrated cultural destinations. Surrounded by native succulents, citrus trees, and fragrant herbs, the property offers a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city. Guests enjoy resort-style amenities including a saline pool terrace, luxurious spa services, and an al fresco fitness center designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. The hotel’s three distinctive dining and drinking venues showcase exceptional culinary experiences: Italian classics with a California twist at Culina, vibrant coastal Mexican cuisine at rooftop restaurant La OLA, and seasonally inspired offerings at The Lounge.

Delivering the rare blend of sanctuary-like privacy and dynamic city access, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills allows guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles while enjoying the restorative luxury, intuitive service, and timeless elegance that define the Four Seasons experience.

About Waldorf Astoria Chicago

To explore Waldorf Astoria Chicago, please visit www.waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com or call (312) 646-1300.

About Waldorf Astoria Park City

To explore Waldorf Astoria Park City, please visit www.waldorfastoriaparkcity.com or call (435) 655-4700.

