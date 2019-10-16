September Inflation: 1.9%

CBJ — Statistics Canada is reporting the annual inflation rate came in at 1.9% last month, which is right within the desired range for the Bank of Canada, which has often stated a 2% rate is ideal for economic growth.

The consumer price index indicates higher growth was held back by retreating gasoline prices at the pumps.

The good news is that the rate of inflation has remained stable each month and has not fallen under 1.9% for more than half a year.

Mortgage rates were up, as were the cost of automobiles and auto insurance compared with 2018.

Inflation rate by province, figures from Statistics Canada. Last month’s figures in parenthesis:

St. John’s, N.L.: 0.4% (0.7)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.5 (0.8)

Halifax: 2.2 (1.5)

Saint John, N.B.: 1.8 (1.9)

Quebec: 1.6 (1.5)

Montreal: 2.5 (2.5)

Ottawa: 2.1 (2.1)

Toronto: 1.7 (2.2)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 0.9 (1.5)

Winnipeg: 2.3 (2.4)

Regina: 1.7 (1.7)

Saskatoon: 1.7 (1.7)

Edmonton: 1.4 (1.3)

Calgary: 1.1 (0.9)

Vancouver: 2.3 (2.3)

