Service Canada Closing In-Person Services

CBJ — Due to ongoing concerns that the COVID-19 virus could be transmitted in public places, the federal government is closing its in-person services at Service Canada centres.

An official said the vast majority of people now make applications online. The other option would be to apply via Canada Post mail, but that will take a lot longer. Alternative arrangements will be made for those who still need personalized services. This new procedure will drastically cut the amount of public social interaction.

Many government workers are needed elsewhere in the system and will be able to process claims much more efficiently. Some civil servant employees will focus on answering questions coming into call centres. Others will be available to call people directly by request to help with EI and pension applications.

There are 318 Service Canada centres across Canada, along with almost 250 more outreach centres.

