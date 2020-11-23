Servus Credit Union donates more than $1 million to deserving community organizations as part of Servus Feel Good Movement™

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In May 2020, Servus Credit Union launched the Servus Feel Good Movement. Since it launched, Servus has given away more than a $1 million in donations to deserving community organizations and $100,000 in gifts to individuals, non-profit organizations and businesses as part of their community nomination program.

“We spent a lot of time in the early days of COVID-19 talking to our members and helping them find solutions to some pretty challenging financial situations,” explained Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “We knew we wanted to do more to have a positive impact on Albertans and the communities we serve, so it just made sense to find additional impactful ways to help our communities.”“It’s always our mission to help our members feel good about their money, but we are really proud that we’ve been able to do as much as we have to help improve how Albertans feel overall.”Supporting the direction of the Servus Feel Good Movement, Servus’s $1 million in donations includes:More than $275,000 to mental health initiatives including the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre and to local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association including Red Deer, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.More than $110,000 to food banks throughout the province including Food Banks Alberta.More than $100,000 to family and women support services including Wings of Providence in Edmonton and the Central Alberta Women’s Outreach Society.

In addition to larger scale donations, Servus also gave out $1,000 gifts to 100 deserving Albertans nominated by their friends, peers and colleagues. Some of the nominees include:Victim Services Lethbridge who support individuals impacted by crime or tragedy.Calgary restaurant Bro’kin Yolk who handed out 200 lunches a day in support of Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids.Edmonton Photographer Jerry Cordeiro who has been gathering care packages and delivering them to individuals and families in need.

More information
Learn more about the Servus Feel Good Movement at servus.ca/feelgoodmovement.

