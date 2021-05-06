Servus Credit Union named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 18th year

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Servus Credit Union has once again been honoured with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. This is Servus’s 18th consecutive year earning this designation and the 12th consecutive year achieving Platinum Club status.

“Servus has had an incredible year and this achievement is further proof of how well the credit union plans for and manages through all of the opportunities and challenges it faces,” said Ian Burns, President and CEO for Servus Credit Union. Mr. Burns became Servus’s President and CEO on April 29, 2021, taking over from Garth Warner who will be retiring at the end of May.

“Servus’s track record as a Best Managed Company is truly impressive. It speaks to the strong and stable position our leadership team and employees work hard to maintain every day, which is critical to supporting our member-owners through all of life’s ups and downs.”

This achievement comes on the heels of a recent announcement where Servus ranked second among Canadian banks on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2021.

In 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Servus held a solid financial position due to a long-term commitment to prudent cost management and building capital reserves. As a result, Servus was able to maintain its commitment of sharing profits with members, returning $54.4 million in cash and dividends. Additionally, more than $1.7 million was given to charitable organizations throughout the year.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Winners are an important engine of economic growth for being adaptable and sustainable in a global market. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of judges from Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. Best Managed companies share commonalities that include an emphasis on culture and people, innovation, sustained performance and strong financial results. For more information, visit bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we’re building a better world, one member at a time. We’ve been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Amanda LeNeve

Manager, Media & Member Engagement

T: 587-920-9158

Email: amanda.leneve@servus.ca

www.facebook.com/servuscu

www.twitter.com/servuscu

CBJ Newsmakers