Seven-speed manual transmission and a host of new equipment options

Toronto, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –A seven-speed manual transmission can now be ordered for all 911 Carrera S and 4S models as an alternative to the standard eight-speed PDK transmission. The manual transmission is combined with the Sport Chrono package and will therefore appeal above all to sporty drivers who derive more driving pleasure from changing gear themselves. Also as part of the model year changeover, a host of new equipment options will now be offered for the 911 Carrera series that were previously not available for the sports car. These include Porsche InnoDrive, which is already familiar from the Panamera and Cayenne, as well as a new Smartlift function for the front axle. For purists: seven-speed manual transmission with Sport Chrono packageThe manual transmission with seven gears for the 911 Carrera S and 4S always comes in combination with the Sport Chrono package. Also included is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with variable drive torque distribution by controlled braking interventions on the rear wheels and a mechanical rear differential lock with asymmetrical locking action. This overall setup will appeal above all to drivers with sporty ambitions, who will also appreciate the new tire temperature indicator. This additional function in the Sport Chrono package was introduced with the 911 Turbo S. The tire temperature indicator is combined with the tire pressure indicator. At a low tire temperature, the blue bars warn about reduced road grip. As the tires warm up, the colour of the indicator changes to blue-white and then changes to white once the operating temperature has been reached and maximum possible grip is available. The system is de-activated and the bars are hidden when the winter tires are fitted. In combination with the manual transmission, the Sport Chrono package also offers an automatic rev-match function. When the driver shifts down, this function automatically opens the throttle momentarily to increase the engine speed and adapt it to the higher gearbox speed in the lower gear for smooth downshifts, thereby preventing load change effects. The package also includes other sporty ingredients such as dynamic engine mounts, PSM Sport mode, the mode switch on the steering wheel with the modes Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet and Individual (for an individual setup), as well as a stop watch and the Porsche Track Precision App. The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 308 km/h. The curb weight of the 911 Carrera S Coupé with manual transmission is 1,480 kilograms – which is 45 kilograms less than the version with PDK. In the 911 Carrera for the first time: Porsche InnoDrive and SmartliftThe new model year sees the inclusion of Porsche InnoDrive in the list of 911 options. On the variants with PDK, the assistance system extends the functions of the adaptive cruise control system by predictively optimizing the driving speed for up to three kilometres in advance. Using the navigation data, it calculates the optimum acceleration and deceleration values for the next three kilometres, and activates them via the engine, PDK and brake system. The electronic co-pilot automatically takes into account corners and gradients and also speed limits if wished. The driver has the possibility of individually defining the maximum speed at any time. The system detects the current traffic situation using radar and video sensors and adapts control accordingly. The system even recognizes roundabouts. Like with conventional adaptive cruise control,

InnoDrive also continuously adapts the distance to the vehicles in front. The new optional Smartlift function for all 911 versions allows the front end to be lifted automatically at corresponding locations where the vehicle is driven regularly. With the electrohydraulic system on the front axle, the ground clearance at the front apron can be increased by around 40 millimetres. The system saves the GPS coordinates of the current position at the push of the button. If the driver approaches this position from both directions again, the front of the car will lift up automatically. Leather package 930 in the style of the first 911 TurboThe leather package 930 introduced with the 911 Turbo S is now optionally available for the 911 Carrera models. This evokes the first Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 930) and is characterized by a coordinated interplay of colours, materials and individual enhancements. The equipment package includes quilted seat centre panels at the front and rear, quilted door panels, as well as other extensive leather trims from the portfolio of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Other new equipment optionsNew lightweight and noise-insulated glazing is now also available for the Coupés in the 911 series. The weight advantage compared to standard glazing will be over four kilograms. The improvement in indoor acoustics achieved by reducing rolling noise and wind noise represents a further advantage. This is a lightweight laminated safety glass used in windscreen, rear screen and all door windows. The Ambient Light Design Package includes ambient lighting that can be adjusted in seven colours. A touch of colour is also added by the new exterior paint finish in the special colour Python Green.Pricing for the 2021 911 Carrera S with 7-speed manual transmission starts at $131,200, while the 2021 911 Turbo S is available from $231,700. About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year. At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date. Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada| facebook.com/porsche | Instagram.com/porschecanadaFor Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/ Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/AttachmentsS20_1580S20_1581Kristi Ferguson

