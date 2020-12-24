Shandong Gold Acquires Control of Cardinal

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) notes the announcement made today by Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. (Shandong Gold) that Shandong Gold has received aggregate acceptances in respect of its unconditional off-market takeover offer for Cardinal (Shandong Gold Offer) in excess of 50% of all Cardinal Shares.

Shandong Gold has accordingly acquired a controlling shareholding in Cardinal.Shandong Gold has also now formally confirmed the variation of offer price of the Shandong Gold Offer to A$1.075 per Cardinal Share, and has noted it intends to extend the Shandong Gold Offer so as to close not earlier than 12 January 2021 (to the extent that it is not automatically extended under the Corporations Act). Shandong Gold has stated that it will proceed to lodge the formal documentation regarding the variation in due course. Nordgold Closes Offer for CardinalCardinal notes that at the close of trading on ASX yesterday (Wednesday 23 December 2020), the offer period of the unconditional on-market takeover bid (Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid) made by Nord Gold S.E. (Nordgold) expired. Accordingly, the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid is no longer available to Shareholders.Cardinal also notes that:on 21 December 2020, Nordgold stated that it will not be dispatching the bidder’s statement to Cardinal shareholders in relation to its unconditional off-market takeover bid (Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid); andon 24 December 2020, Nordgold decided to accept the Shandong Gold Offer.Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer – Condition not able to be satisfiedCardinal refers to its announcement of 24 December 2020 in relation to the press release made by Dongshan Investments Limited (Dongshan) whereby Dongshan stated that it intends to make an off-market takeover offer of A$1.20 per share to acquire all of the issued capital of Cardinal, subject to a number of conditions (Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer).The Cardinal Board has carefully considered the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer, but having regard to the controlling shareholding obtained by Shandong Gold as noted above, considers that there is no longer any reasonable prospect that the conditions of the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer can be satisfied, particularly having regard to the minimum acceptance condition requiring Dongshan to obtain a relevant interest in at least 50.1% (by number) of the Cardinal Shares (on a fully diluted basis). Cardinal notes in this regard that the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer was made prior to Nordgold announcing to the ASX its intention to accept the Shandong Gold Offer and prior to Shandong Gold acquiring its over 50% shareholding in Cardinal.The Cardinal Board also notes that having regard to the other conditions of the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer (FIRB approval, due diligence and securing committed financing) the likely timeframe in which an unconditional offer capable of acceptance could have theoretically emerged was at least a number of months in the future.Accordingly, the Cardinal Board has determined not to engage further with Dongshan in respect of the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer given the above factors and the controlling shareholding now held by Shandong Gold.Engineers & Planners Takeover Bid – Condition not able to be satisfiedCardinal refers to its announcement of 24 November 2020 in respect of the bidder’s statement for a conditional off-market takeover offer for Cardinal at A$1.05 cash per Share (E&P Takeover Bid) from Engineers & Planners Company Limited (a company incorporated in Ghana) (E&P).Cardinal has not been given notice as regards the dispatch of the bidder’s statements in respect of the E&P Takeover Bid. As Shandong Gold now holds a controlling shareholding in Cardinal, the Cardinal Board considers that there is no longer any reasonable prospect that the conditions of the E&P Takeover Bid can be satisfied, particularly having regard to the 50.1% minimum acceptance condition. Accordingly, the Cardinal Board has determined to not engage further with E&P in relation to the E&P Takeover Bid.Recommendation of Cardinal Board – Accept the Shandong Gold OfferGiven that:Shandong Gold have acquired control of Cardinal and now holds over 50% of the Cardinal Shares;the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid has expired, the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid will not be dispatched and Nordgold have accepted the Shandong Gold Offer; andthe minimum acceptance conditions of the Dongshan Conditional Indicative Offer and the E&P Takeover Bid can no longer be satisfied,

the Cardinal Board continues to recommend that Shareholders ACCEPT the Shandong Gold Offer (in the absence of a superior proposal).Cardinal’s joint financial advisors are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisors are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).ABOUT CARDINALCardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on 28 October 2019.Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.*The Namdini Project has a published gold Ore Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off).Authorised for release by the Board of Cardinal Resources Limited.For further information contact:Sarah Shipway

E: sarah@cardinalresources.com.auCompetent / Qualified Person StatementThe scientific and technical information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at the Namdini Gold Project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have more than five years’ experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43‐101. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor are full‐time employees of Cardinal and hold equity securities in the Company.For further information on the Namdini project please see the Feasibility Study (FS) for the Namdini Gold Project, titled “Namdini Gold Project Feasibility Study 43‐101 Report” by David Gordon, FAusIMM, Daryl Evans, FAusIMM, Nicolas Johnson, MAIG MPRm and Glenn Turnbull, FIMMM, MAusIMM, which was released on October 28, 2019. The technical report on the Feasibility Study, pursuant to NI 43‐101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, was issued on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on November 28, 2019.Disclaimer

