SHARC Energy announces Manufacturer Representative Agreement with HTS Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) and its subsidiary SHARC Energy Systems Inc. (“SHARC” or the “Company”) are pleased to announce it has signed HTS Ontario to a Manufacturer’s Representative Agreement (“MRA”) to become a representative (“Representative”) of SHARC™ products such as the Piranha™, Piranha HC and the SHARC system across Ontario.

At the beginning of 2020, the Company started the process of overhauling its Representative network. To begin, it is critical for SHARC to create a new MRA that established terms and conditions that create a clear and transparent relationship between SHARC and its Representatives. The following is some of the terms and conditions:Pricing – provides Representative the ability to actively quote jobs and leads within their respective territory with confidence.Training – requires Representative to participate in sales and technical training to ensure they are knowledgeable of SHARC products and SHARC agrees to provide as much training as necessarySupport – SHARC agrees to provide Representative and its staff with sufficient training and marketing materials and to actively seek and provide leads for accounts or prospective accounts within the Representative’s territory.In HTS Ontario, SHARC found an ideal Representative with proven experience and knowledgeable and skilled staff well suited for selling SHARC products. For the third consecutive year in a row, HTS Ontario requalified as Platinum members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies . The Best Managed designation demonstrates their ability to continually strive to provide the best customer service and acknowledges their ability to sustain growth through their business strategy initiatives and their commitment to a supportive and successful company culture.HTS is the largest independent built-to-order commercial and industrial full-service HVAC manufacturer representative in North America. HTS Ontario has seven offices and 450 employees across Ontario with locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Oshawa and Sudbury and HTS has offices and locations in Chicago, New England, New York and Texas.HTS is committed to the individual success of all those involved in a project’s HVAC system selection, design, purchase, installation and maintenance. Architects, engineers, building owners, general contractors, mechanical contractors and facilities maintenance teams routinely turn to HTS for their HVAC solutions. HTS sales representatives are sales engineers helping them assist their customers in designing, planning and sizing SHARC and Piranha projects.The addition of the SHARC product line to HTS Ontario product offering is an exciting opportunity for their company as they see the current and future growth potential of the equipment across the province and the rest of North America in both retrofit and new build applications.“HTS is truly excited to be working with SHARC. Not often do we find such a unique product,” says Paul Pilutti, Principal and Director of Canadian Operations for HTS Ontario. “With SHARC technology we can reliably harvest energy from wastewater. What a perfect product to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat Global Warming!”“The decision to partner with HTS Ontario was simple. Their business model incorporates not only engineering expertise, but an ability to present solutions to clients in a way that makes sense fiscally. They are adept at presenting both sides of the SHARC Energy solution. Their strength throughout Ontario and into Quebec provides SHARC the strongest representation in the Canadian market,” says Jodi Guthrie, Director of North American Sales. “The team and I are excited to be working with HTS Ontario, and we are rapidly filling in all territories across North America.”HTS Ontario is actively engaging eight early stage leads for SHARC products that the Company will support to get to close. These leads were generated through HTS Ontario customer network and provided by SHARC illustrating the strong relationship the Company is aiming to create with all of its Representatives.About SHARC International SystemsSHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.About HTS OntarioHTS is a Platinum member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and is a full-service provider of HVAC equipment, building automation controls, HVAC equipment service and repair and an aftermarket parts department. Their engineering and technical specialists become heavily involved in the research and design phase of every project to provide counsel, product education, specifications, 24-hour turnaround on shop drawings, Revit ® images and any other support architectural and MEP teams need to accomplish their goals.Equally important, HTS work hand in hand with general contractors’ project executives and estimating and scheduling teams as well as the HVAC contractor’s project executives and estimating team hired to install the equipment to ensure each has what they need to consider the job, and the experience, a success.Further information about the Company is available on their website at www.hts.com/ontario ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Lynn Mueller”

