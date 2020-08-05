ShariaPortfolio Canada Expands into Alberta as Canadians Favor Socially Responsible Investing

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to high demand, ShariaPortfolio Canada has embarked on an aggressive plan to expand its ethical and Sharia-compliant investing footprint across Canada since its recent launch in January, 2020.

ShariaPortfolio Canada, which is the first registered firm dedicated to socially responsible, Halal investing in Canada, has increased its reach and is now registered in Alberta as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. Alberta joins British Columbia and Ontario as provinces where ShariaPortfolio Canada is active.In an invited comment, Naushad Virji, CEO of ShariaPortfolio Canada, said, “We are privileged to be able to help residents of Alberta to achieve their financial goals according to their personal values through our professionally managed investment solutions. We offer a unique solution for Canadians who prefer to align their investments with their choices and lifestyles. We see great potentials in Alberta as we have been experiencing in British Columbia and Ontario.” To enable its rapid growth and service delivery, the company has onboarded several qualified individuals to its growing team. Recently, ShariaPortfolio Canada welcomed Peter Barron as their new Institutional Sales Manager. Peter is a veteran Sales Manager who brings over 15 years of sales experience, including eight years in financial services. Before joining ShariaPortfolio Canada, he held several sales roles at major wealth management firms including Global Growth Assets Inc., where he worked in wholesale for their Sharia-compliant investments. About ShariaPortfolio Canada, Inc:ShariaPortfolio Canada Inc. is a registered Portfolio Management firm, specializing in socially responsible and Halal investing. ShariaPortfolio Canada offers comprehensive Wealth Management Solutions to help clients across Canada achieve their financial goals in accordance with their personal values.As the only licensed Portfolio Manager dedicated to Sharia-compliant Investing, ShariaPortfolio Canada Inc. upholds Halal, ethical standards in their Investment choices. With roots in value investing and fundamental analysis, ShariaPortfolio Canada offers a long-term perspective and a highly disciplined approach to Wealth Management, providing a full range of investment solutions for clients across the globe.Since 2003, their USA affiliate, ShariaPortfolio, Inc. has been successful in providing wealth management solutions across the United States. With clients located in 26 states, ShariaPortfolio, Inc. is currently managing over US$150M in assets. For more information, please visit:Website: www.shariaportfolio.ca Email: canada@shariaportfolio.ca Toll Free: 888-HALAL-STOCKS





CBJ Newsmakers