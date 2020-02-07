ShariaPortfolio Canada, Inc. Launches Portfolio Management Services in Canada

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShariaPortfolio Canada, Inc. is a Portfolio Management firm, specializing in socially responsible and halal investing. They offer comprehensive Wealth Management Solutions that align with the Muslim faith, to help Clients achieve their financial goals in accordance with their personal values.

The firm recently received their registration approval in Canada with the Ontario Securities Commission and has opened offices in Vancouver and Toronto. The firm plans to expand their team, across multiples provinces in the near future. They are excited to kick off their launch with their full-service access program.The firm also offers Institutional level services, allowing them to partner with conventional financial firms that want to add Islamic Portfolio Management to their offerings.As the only licensed Portfolio Managers dedicated to Sharia Compliant Investing, ShariaPortfolio Canada Inc. upholds halal ethical standards in their Investment choices. With roots in value investing and fundamental analysis, they take a long-term perspective and a highly disciplined approach to Wealth Management, providing a full range of investment solutions for clients across the globe.In business since 2003, their USA affiliate, ShariaPortfolio, has been successful in providing advice and knowledge to the Muslim, as well as non-Muslim community in the USA. With clients in 26 states, they are currently managing US$115M in assets under management.In a recent interview, the firm’s CEO, Naushad Virji stated the following:“We are beyond excited to be doing business in Canada and internationally. Islamic finance follows religious guidelines that exclude certain business sectors such as tobacco, alcohol and gambling as well as shunning excessive leverage. With more than a million Muslims in Canada, Islamic finance is a rapidly growing necessity. We are proud to be able to cater to these requirements. With our growing team of investment experts, we are confident we will grow quickly in Canada. We offer fully customizable portfolios and are able to cater to each client’s individual requirements, depending on their financial goals.”Such an approach fits into the company’s value-investing methodology, focusing on well-capitalized stocks rather than debt-burdened ones.For more information:Website: www.shariaportfolio.com Phone: 604-260-7150

CBJ Newsmakers