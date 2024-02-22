SHARP Introduces All-New MultiSync® PNME Series Product Lineup

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, announces the launch the all-new MultiSync PNME Series displays, the first of its kind jointly developed by Sharp and NEC engineering teams, and are equipped with an advanced feature set for clear and bright usage as a presentation device or large-scale messaging device. The PNME Series lineup is ideal for use in retail, restaurant, theatre, houses of worship, and corporate settings.

“The PNME series focuses on maintaining the proven commercial reliability expected from both brands. As our customer needs are constantly evolving, we are as well, and it starts by introducing a new platform that adds exciting, updated features to our digital signage focused product lineup. In turn, this will allow us to better serve our customers across all the industries of the ever-growing digital marketplace,” said Kalden Tsung | Manager, Product Marketing, Visual Solutions Group, SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd.

The new product line features an updated internal operating system by moving to a system-on-chip architecture which allows for improved flexibility and functionality along with an updated OSD design through streamlined efforts to put the best possible product to the market. This display lineup also focuses on updated connectivity to better reflect the newest standards of what is most used and current in the marketplace.

The new series also integrates high-end media player functionality along with a newly created platform that allows for CMS integration. With on-board media playback through internal storage or USB and a platform that allows for content management integration, the new PNME product lineup delivers the ultimate solution for digital signage applications.

The SHARP PNME series lineup is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch Class sizes with 400 – 450 cd/m2 panels to capture audiences and consumers in any environment. PNME552 (55”), PNME652 (65”) are available now, the PNME432 (43”) and PNME502 (50”) will be available in March 2024. On top of this, the new product line will feature high haze, anti-reflective panels which is an upgrade from the previous generation. This will significantly reduce glare when incidental light would otherwise wash out the message shown on the display.

The full product line also supports both landscape and portrait orientations on top of being slimmer and lighter in weight than previous models, while still maintaining a full metal chassis to provide a more robust design that is preferred in commercial applications. Additional product features and functionality include:

Android™ 13 based operating system on quad-core SOC with 32GB storage and 4GB memory

Integrated and fully schedulable media player via USB or onboard storage

Integrated ambient light sensor allows for the display to automatically change brightness dependent on the lux in the room

Center IR Receiver allows displays to be integrated into kiosks without needing to extend the IR signal for remote control use

Support of both NEC and SHARP protocols in order to allow for easy replacement for either product currently connected into control systems

Full Input Detect functionality allows for failover and input prioritization capabilities

Integrated 10W x 2 speakers and both digital and analog audio out options

Key and IR lock options

1GB LAN for IP control, internet browser, HTTP Server, and OTA use

HDMI x3 and USB-C with DP-Alt mode support for AV connectivity

3-year limited commercial warranty along with best-in-class service and support

Android is a trademark of Google LLC

To learn more about the PNME series, please visit https://sharp.ca/en/products/business-displays

About SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd.

SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based SHARP Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions. Our challenge is to create a balance between work time and personal time, with products that can benefit people’s lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. SHARP electronics can enhance your enjoyment, add to your comfort, and open new perspectives. SHARP business products can boost your productivity and reduce costs. SHARP products are designed to help individuals, families, and corporate teams connect effortlessly, communicate clearly, and unleash creativity like never before. SHARP is dedicated to improving people’s lives using advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. We are proud of our accomplishments and eagerly await the future. SHARP is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world, for its prosperity as a company is directly linked to the prosperity of the entire SHARP family.

For more information on SHARP’s products, visit our website at https://sharp.ca/. Become a fan of SHARP business products on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Manager Brand & Marketing Communications, SHARP Electronics of Canada, Email: [email protected] | Direct: 416-357-2914

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ca378c1-59a8-4164-bb02-bf7edf5b1a49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ea138d7-0fbc-487a-b45a-d5837ebf6435

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbdce0a0-2933-4000-9dd3-b7865694d933



CBJ Newsmakers