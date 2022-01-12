Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

Wednesday, January 12, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1.        Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
  Votes For Votes Withheld
  #   %   #   %
Peter J. Bissonnette 18,303,334   99.997   533   0.003
Adrian I. Burns 18,244,534   99.676   59,333   0.324
Christina J. Clark 18,243,320   99.669   60,547   0.331
Richard R. Green 18,244,534   99.676   59,333   0.324
Gregg Keating 18,301,394   99.986   2,473   0.014
Michael W. O’Brien 18,303,334   99.997   533   0.003
Paul K. Pew 18,301,394   99.986   2,473   0.014
Jeffrey C. Royer 18,244,534   99.676   59,333   0.324
Bradley S. Shaw 18,303,339   99.997   528   0.003
Mike Sievert 18,244,934   99.678   58,933   0.322
Carl E. Vogel 18,303,434   99.998   433   0.002
Sheila C. Weatherill 18,243,422   99.670   60,445   0.330
Steven A. White 18,244,634   99.676   59,233   0.324
2.        Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
  Votes For Votes Withheld
  #   %   #   %
  18,304,235   99.998   405   0.002

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca


