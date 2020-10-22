Shaw Business Launches Cyber Protect to Help Business Owners Guard Against Network Attacks and Online Threats

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Cyber Protect for Shaw Business customers — a new service for businesses looking to enable increased security measures across their network to protect their employees and valuable data.

“Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and increasingly sophisticated. With the amount of sensitive and confidential information that businesses share and store online, a single cyberattack has the potential to be absolutely crippling,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. “By acting as a key line of defence against cybercriminals, Cyber Protect from Shaw Business will help alleviate the uncertainty and worry many customers feel when it comes to network security, and allow them to focus on growing their business.”Available as an add-on solution for small and medium Business Internet and SmartWiFi customers, Cyber Protect allows business owners to create a crucial line of defence against potentially disastrous security threats including malware, ransomware, phishing scams and botnet attacks. Cyber Protect from Shaw Business consists of two key products: Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect and McAfee Multi Access.Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect transparently verifies the safety of internet traffic passing through the customer’s modem by blocking Domain Name System (DNS) requests to malicious destinations before a connection is established. A fully cloud-based software solution, Cisco Umbrella Easy Protect requires no hardware deployment or site visit to implement.McAfee Multi Access provides Windows- and Mac OS-based laptops as well as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets with premium safe browsing and anti-virus protection and can be installed on up to 10 unique devices per customer account.Cyber Protect from Shaw Business is available today as an add-on for existing Small-Medium Business Internet and SmartWiFi customers for $6 per month.More information on Cyber Protect is available at business.shaw.ca/security/cyber-protect .About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca



