Shaw Charity Classic Presented by Suncor Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Generating $17,489,219 for Alberta Kids Charities

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor has shattered charitable giving records once again by raising an unprecedented $17,489,219 for 260 children’s charities across Alberta through the 2022 Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

This record-setting donation brings the 10-year total from the PGA TOUR Champions’ only Canadian stop to $93 million for children and youth-based charities in Alberta.

“What an absolutely magical way to celebrate our 10th anniversary. Once again we see the power this tournament has in rallying our community to make a meaningful impact on the true champions of our event – the children in our province,” said Jim Riddell, Chair, Shaw Charity Classic. “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to generate some energy, excitement and community spirit throughout our City once again this summer with the Shaw Charity Classic returning back to normal, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 10 years than with this incredible gift.”

The Shaw Charity Classic has been a game-changer for Alberta children’s charities since 2013, annually setting new records for the largest charitable donations on the PGA TOUR Champions. Today, the Shaw Charity Classic is the single largest charitable contributor on the PGA TOUR Champions.

The only time in the last decade the Tournament did not top its previous record was in 2020, when the event was cancelled because of pandemic-related restrictions. Even then, the SCC raised $12 million that year, as Tournament supporters recognized the important work of charities.

“When the tournament started, we knew we had something special, but never could we have dreamed it would have grown into this massive community support event that exceeds our expectations each year,” added Riddell. “We are humbled and touched by everything that has been accomplished, thanks to Canadians in all provinces who have rallied together during very challenging times to continue to support hundreds of charities through this much-needed fundraising platform.”

The tournament’s title sponsor, Shaw Communications, along with the Shaw Family Foundation, teed off the 2022 fundraising efforts with a combined donation of $1.75 million. Their leadership sparked a flood of donations throughout the summer months from Canadians across the country, graciously supporting their charities of choice in the Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

“Our community has once again wrapped their arms around the Shaw Charity Classic to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and youth across the province, ” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “The money raised from this tournament changes lives, and we are grateful to every single person who has been with us along the way to help make the Shaw Charity Classic what it is today.”

Bringing world-class championship golf to Calgary to create a significant platform for charitable giving has always been core to the Shaw Charity Classic.

The 2015 introduction of Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink ramped up the Tournament’s charitable giving arm. The program is designed to be integrated into charities’ existing fundraising efforts to help generate new funds in communities across the country. Each of the participating charities connected to the Shaw Charity Classic receive 100 per cent of all donations collected on their behalf, plus up to 50 per cent in matched funding provided by the Shaw Charity Classic.

Funds raised are helping deliver life-changing impacts for children and youth in the areas of health, food support, family support, development and counselling, sports, arts, and youth programming.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our Birdies for Kids donors that have stepped up to support a bright future for thousands of young children,” said Gary Hart, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaLink. “We at AltaLink are proud to be part of this program and part of a community that continues to see record-setting donations that support hundreds of children’s charities across the province.”

The 10th edition of the Shaw Charity Classic kicked off in early August 2022, with amateur golfers from across Canada and the United States taking divots on the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club layout over three days – first, during Blakes Women’s Day featuring LPGA TOUR player and major winner, Michelle Wie West, and then the sold-out RBC Championship Pro-Am.

After three days of tournament play, Jerry Kelly donned the white Smithbilt cowboy hat as the 2022 champion.

The 11th playing of the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor is scheduled to take place, August 16-20, 2023 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

About the Shaw Charity Classic

The Shaw Charity Classic will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 16-20, 2023. The field, which will consist of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.4 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $360,000. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President’s Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $93 million over 10 years that has been distributed amongst more than 260 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.

