Shaw Donates $100,000 To Recognize 10 Shaw Charity Classic Community Champions

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. kicked off the first round of the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic by announcing that it will donate $100,000 to support children and youth in Alberta as it recognizes 10 Community Champions from 10 Years of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Earlier this summer, Shaw put a call out to the community, including all 260 charities that benefit from the only Canadian stop on the PGA TOUR Champions, to share stories of people who have been a part of the Shaw Charity Classic’s legacy.

“After 10 years of the Shaw Charity Classic, there are countless stories to be told about the dedicated, passionate and generous people behind the tournament’s success and incredible impact,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “These remarkable Community Champions represent just a handful of the most compelling stories. Through the leadership and commitment of these people, the Shaw Charity Classic’s impact has extended beyond three tournament days every August, and has become a movement that supports communities throughout Alberta 365 days a year.”

Ten nominees representing volunteers, life-long fans, individuals who have founded community-giving groups, and individuals who have received support from a participating charity have been selected as this year’s Shaw Charity Classic Community Champions.

In recognition of their impact in the community, Shaw is donating $10,000 to each Community Champion’s charity of choice for a total of $100,000. Donations made to specific charities will also be matched up to 50 per cent by the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation.

The 2022 Shaw Charity Classic Community Champions and their supported charities include:

Joanne Weiss – The Volunteer Services Chair of the Shaw Charity Classic, who has given tirelessly to the event since its inception.

Donation directed to: Alberta Diabetes Foundation

Chuck Tyler – A volunteer marshal at the tournament since its inception who is still going strong at 90 years old.

Donation directed to: Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation

Deb Hymers – A long-time volunteer at the tournament and founder of Shaw Charity Classic beneficiary charity, NSTEP.

Donation directed to: NSTEP

Stephen McPhee – Founder of Stephen’s Backpacks, a Shaw Charity Classic beneficiary charity that helps vulnerable kids and families.

Donation directed to: Stephen’s Backpacks

Brooke Frerichs – A competitive junior golfer and lifelong fan of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Donation directed to: Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation

Kaitlin O’Grady – A program manager at The Doorway who has gone above and beyond to support young people on the street choosing to rejoin society.

Donation directed to: The Doorway

Jo Pricca – An inspiration to other youth living with cancer who donated her Make-A-Wish gift to build an elaborate treehouse at Camp Kindle.

Donation directed to: Kids Cancer Care

The Marfo Family – A family from Lac La Biche that raised $1,000 for the Ronald McDonald House after extended stays at both the Edmonton and Calgary houses.

Donation directed to: Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta

Chase Morley – A high school student who started his own business to bring his pride in his Indigenous culture and his passion for basketball to fellow students in Edmonton.

Donation directed to: Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and NWT

All SCC Volunteers - The passionate and dedicated individuals, without whom the Shaw Charity Classic simply would not be able to operate.

Donation directed to: Shaw Charity Classic Foundation

In addition to the donation, each of the 10 Community Champions will be recognized on-site at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club during tournament weekend and will receive a commemorative 10th Anniversary Community Champions gift package.

More information about each Shaw Charity Classic Community Champion including their stories can be found at shawcharityclassic.com/communitychampions

About the Shaw Charity Classic Presented by Suncor

The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 1-7, 2022. The field, which will consist of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.35 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $352,500. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Suncor won the prestigious President’s Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $76 million in its first nine years that has been distributed amongst more than 233 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

[email protected]



