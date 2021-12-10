Shawcor Announces Closing of C$150 Million Unsecured Note Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shawcor Ltd. (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCL) today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of C$150 million aggregate principal amount of 9.00% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). As previously stated, the Company will utilize net proceeds of the Offering to repay amounts outstanding under its existing syndicated credit facility.

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters, led by National Bank Financial and TD Securities.

The Notes were offered for sale in Canada to accredited investors on a private placement basis, in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Notes were not registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and were offered and sold in the United States to qualified institutional buyers only, pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, and outside of the United States in accordance with Rule 903 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “predict”, “estimate” or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company’s experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

