Shiver Me Timbers! Pirate Pak Day Returns to White Spot Restaurants on August 16

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calling swashbucklers and buccaneers alike: after a three-year hiatus, Pirate Pak Day returns to White Spot on Wednesday, August 16. This year, the annual day of Pirate fun and fundraising is poised to surpass a lifetime total charitable donation of $1 million raised on Pirate Pak Day for children and youth in need.

For one day only, the young and young-at-heart are invited to don their best bandanas, dust off their maps and navigate their way to the nearest White Spot, all for a worthy cause — $2 from each Adult & Kid’s Pirate Pak sold through dine-in and take-out will help send children and young adults to the Zajac Ranch for Children, a long-time B.C. based charity dedicated to giving children and young adults with life threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable camp experience.

“One of White Spot’s values has long been a deep commitment to people and the community. Pirate Pak Day holds a special place in our hearts because it exemplifies these values while also showing the immense positive impact that a day of fun can have in young people’s lives,” said Trent Carroll, President, White Spot Hospitality. “This year is especially important as we strive to surpass the million-dollar mark in our accumulative Pirate Pak Day fundraising efforts, so we have all hands on deck to help us reach this historic milestone.”

In its 11th year, Pirate Pak Day has so far raised $889,502 (which equals 444,751 Pirate Paks sold), sending hundreds of children and young adults to camp for a special week at the 41-acre ranch in Mission, B.C., where they participate in a variety of activities, including horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts — opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. Hundreds of children have had their lives enriched, lasting memories created, and new experiences made possible through continued guest support of Pirate Pak Day.

That’s quite an accomplishment for the popular children’s meal, first introduced to “Little Mateys” in 1968, and now with more than 24 million sold. Normally only available to kids aged 10 and under, each Pirate Pak is served in the famous 100% recyclable and compostable cardboard boat and includes “endless” Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, choice of soft drink, premium rich ice cream, and the treasured “gold” coin that has served as the booty since founder Nat Bailey created the iconic meal.

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit for kids with medical needs,” says Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “Time spent at the ranch helps them develop greater social and environmental awareness, increased self-confidence, and positive attitudes towards physical activity. We encourage everyone to partake in Pirate Pak Day so that as many children as possible can experience summer camp.”

Pirate Pak Day takes place on Wednesday, August 16 across 53 full-service White Spot locations (excluding Kelowna Airport, R+D Kitchen by White Spot & Triple O’s), and with the availability of a one-day-only menu starting at 11 a.m., it’s for the young and the young-at-heart. The Adult Pirate Pak Day menu is available for dine-in and takeout (delivery is excluded), and includes: a limited selection of famous burgers (Legendary, BC Chicken, Bacon Cheddar, and Brie & Mushroom Veggie); the White Spot Club; and Dippin’ Chicken. All are served in the iconic Pirate boat, and come complete with Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, a soft drink, a scoop of premium rich ice cream, and a chocolate “gold” coin.

Eyepatches encouraged, but not required.

For the latest news about White Spot, register to receive Spot Club emails at whitespot.ca, become a fan of /whitespot on Facebook or follow @White_Spot on Twitter, @whitespot_restaurants on Instagram and /whitespotrestaurants on YouTube.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 95-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. They also own and operate five mobile food trucks plus a newly opened R+D Kitchen by White Spot, their test kitchen restaurant concept located at the Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

– 30 –

PHOTOS

For a selection of high-resolution photos, click on the images above or download via Google Drive.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers