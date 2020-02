CBJ — The TSX moved into record territory in large part due to the performance of the technology sector and specifically Shopify. Shares of the company skyrocketed after the retail software company reported a gain in sales of 47% for the latest quarter compared to a year ago.

The Canadian dollar continues to trade in and around 75.5 cents U.S.

Oil sits at about $52 per barrel. Gold is trading at about $1,570.00 an ounce U.S.

