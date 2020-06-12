Sienna Senior Living Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nitin Jain as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Jain has also been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jain has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Sienna since joining the Company in 2014 and played an instrumental role in executing all aspects of Sienna’s strategy.

“Sienna Senior Living is a company I know well, and I am confident that together with the leadership team and our dedicated team members, we will stabilize this company and re-position it for success,” said Mr. Jain. “Now it’s more important than ever that we work collaboratively with all of our stakeholders as we focus on caring for our seniors. These Canadians represent a generation that contributed so much to our society and to our country. We owe it to them to help them age with dignity.”Sienna also recently appointed former Sinai Health System Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Mapa, to provide additional healthcare expertise to the Board of Directors. Mr. Mapa’s health expertise, paired with Mr. Jain’s extensive leadership and strategic capabilities, will ensure the Company remains focused on caring for our residents and supporting the thousands of dedicated employees who positively impact the lives of those residents every day.Lois Cormack has advised the Board of Directors that, effective immediately, she is resigning as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Board Director for personal reasons. Sienna would like to thank Ms. Cormack for her many years of service and dedication.About Sienna Senior LivingSienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.Forward-Looking InformationCertain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “goals” or other similar words. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

VP Marketing and Communications

(905) 415-7623

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca Karen Hon

VP Finance and Investor Relations

(905) 477-4006 x3069

karen.hon@siennaliving.ca



