Sigma Lithium Upsizes Private Placement of Common Shares by One-Third to US$13.3 Million Due to Strong Institutional Investor Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGMA) (OTC- QB: SGMLF) is pleased to announce that, owing to strong global institutional investor interest, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement of common shares by one-third (approximately 33%). The Company now intends to issue up to 8,285,700 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$2.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$13.3 million (equivalent to approximately C$17.8 million) (the “Offering”).The Offering book is comprised, in its majority, by leading global institutional investors. Other participants include mainly large global family offices. The investors in the Offering have a strong focus on ESG and sustainability, therefore closely aligned in purpose with Sigma’s commitment to an ESG-centric strategy for the development of the Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil (the “Project”).The size of the Offering is in line with the equity funding requirement for the Project’s construction outlined in the June 29, 2020 press release “Sigma Announces US$45 million Project Finance Facility with Société Générale”. Please refer to the July 27, 2020 press release “Sigma Lithium Announces a US$10 million Private Placement of Common Shares at C$2.15”.The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Cormark Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. acted as financial advisors to the Company and may receive a finder’s fee in respect of certain orders. Other parties, including the A10 Group, shall also receive a finder’s fee in connection with Offering.The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUMSigma is a Canadian company producing environmentally sustainable battery-grade lithium concentrate, which it has done on a pilot scale since 2018, shipping high-quality above 6% Li2O coarse lithium concentrate samples to potential customers in Asia. Based on the technical report titled “Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project, Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Final Report”, dated October 18, 2019 and with an effective date of September 16th, 2019, a larger-scale lithium concentration commercial production plant will contemplate a capacity of 220,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade low-cost lithium concentrate and Sigma will be amongst the lowest-cost producers of lithium concentrate globally.To secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chain, Sigma has adhered to the highest standards of environmental practices in line with its core values and mission since starting activities in 2012. Sigma’s production process is 100% powered by hydroelectricity and the Company utilizes state-of-the-art dry-stacking tailings management and water-recirculation techniques in its beneficiation process. Its corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing strict Environmental Social and Governance (“ESG”) principles, managed based on the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (“UN-SDGs”). Sigma has adhered to 14 out of the 17 UN-SDGs, including gender equality. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world.FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACTSigma Lithium Resources Corporation, www.sigmalithiumresources.com

