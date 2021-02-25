SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 9 for Mac

KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 9 for Mac.

“SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course, and is now compatible with Mac Excel 2016, 2019 and 365. Version 9 adds Time Series Forecasting and advanced control charts,” said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.New features in Version 9 include:Powerful and Easy-to-Use Time Series Forecasting and Control Charts for Autocorrelated DataRun ChartAutocorrelation Function (ACF)/Partial Autocorrelation (PACF) PlotsCross Correlation (CCF) Plots with Pre-Whiten Data optionSeasonal Trend Decomposition PlotsSpectral Density Plot with Detection of Seasonal FrequencyExponential Smoothing Forecast. Models include:Additive/Multiplicative ErrorAdditive/Additive Damped TrendAdditive/Multiplicative SeasonalMultiple Seasonal DecompositionExponential Smoothing Residuals Control Chart for autocorrelated dataAutoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) Forecast with support for:Predictors (Continuous and/or Categorical)Multiple Seasonal DecompositionARIMA Residuals Control Chart for autocorrelated dataUtilities: Difference Data, Lag Data, Interpolate Missing ValuesModel Features:ARIMA and Exponential Smoothing models are fully automatic or user specifiedUtilizes modern State Space and Kalman Filter models for accurate parameter estimationARIMA estimates missing values with Kalman Filter; Exponential Smoothing uses seasonally adjusted linear interpolationAutomatic Box-Cox TransformationAutomatic seasonal frequency detectionModel Diagnostics:ACF/PACF plots, Ljung-Box p-valuesResidual StDev, Log-Likelihood, AIC, AICc, BICResidual plotsForecast Accuracy:Metrics: RMSE, MAE, MASE, MAPEIn-Sample (Estimation) one-step-ahead forecast errorsOut-of-Sample (Withhold) one-step-ahead and multi-step-ahead forecast errorsSigmaXL’s forecasting capabilities were evaluated using the benchmark standard M4 forecast competition data, a total of 100,000 data sets with Yearly, Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Hourly data. Using a hybrid average of automatic Exponential Smoothing and ARIMA, the Overall Weighted Average forecast accuracy score outperformed three well-known commercial forecast software packages.

New and Improved Control ChartsNew Control Chart TemplatesRare Events T, G and Probability-Based GTrend/Tool WearExponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA)Tabular Cumulative Sum (CUSUM)Average Run Length (ARL) Calculators:Shewhart with Tests for Special CausesAttribute C & PEWMA & CUSUMMarkov Chain Approximation – fast and accurateMonte Carlo Simulation – additional Run Length statistics: Standard Deviation and PercentilesTest robustness to non-normality with specified Skewness & KurtosisTests for Special Causes now supported for menu-based control charts:Varying Subgroup Sizes (Moving Limits)Historical GroupsMR/Range/StDev Charts (Tests 1-4)A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: www.SigmaXL.com.About SigmaXL Inc.

SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Motorola, NASA, Shell, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Tyson Foods. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.



